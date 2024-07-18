The National Police Association #31 Chevy to Display Picture of Missing Person Ella Saylor at the Circle City 200 July 19th at Indianapolis Raceway Park

INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the search efforts for missing individuals, the National Police Association #31 Chevy will prominently feature a picture of missing person Ella Saylor of Muncie, Indiana during the ARCA race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 19. The race will be broadcast live on the FS1 cable channel.

Driven by Rita Goulet, a full-time police officer and co-owner of the Rise Motorsports race team, the #31 Chevy, sponsored by the National Police Association, aims to bring national attention to the case of Ella Saylor, as well as bringing the #SupportThePolice message as she does every race. Goulet's dual roles as a law enforcement officer and a race car driver uniquely position her to leverage the reach of motorsports to promote public safety and awareness.

Ella Saylor, whose picture will be displayed on the #31 Chevy, has been missing since February 3, 2024. She is a 15-year-old white female, 5'4", weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"We are proud to partner with NationalPolice.org to bring attention to Ella Saylor's case," said Rita Goulet. "Using our platform at the ARCA race, we hope to reach a wide audience and generate new leads that could assist in locating Ella. If found call the Muncie Indiana Police Department at 1-765-747-4838 or 1-800-the-Lost.

