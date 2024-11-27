The National Police Association Announces Its Support for the U.S. Park Police Modernization Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) proudly announces its support for the U.S. Park Police Modernization Act (H.R. 9928), a critical federal bill designed to improve the career structure and operational capacity of the United States Park Police (USPP).

U.S. Park Police surrounded by protesters at Union Station July 24, 2024.

Introduced by Representative Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) in October, the legislation seeks to align the service timeline of USPP officers with those of other federal law enforcement agencies, streamlining promotions, and enabling officers to advance more quickly. These reforms aim to enhance recruitment and retention of qualified personnel. The full text of the bill is available [here].

The USPP, responsible for safeguarding our nation's monuments and landmarks, faces a staffing crisis. According to the USPP Fraternal Order of Police, only 515 officers currently serve nationwide—marking the agency's lowest staffing levels since 1975. Officers are reportedly being denied days off and required to work overtime to address these shortages, resulting in diminished morale and increased risks to public safety.

"The staffing situation at the USPP is unsustainable. It has placed USPP officers and civilians at increased risk of harm and our nation's treasured landmarks in peril," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director for the National Police Association. "The U.S. Park Police Modernization Act would facilitate the recruitment of qualified men and women, improve officer morale, and prevent the type of chaos we witnessed this past summer."

This summer, as large-scale demonstrations unfolded in Washington, D.C., protesters vandalized national landmarks, burned U.S. flags, and assaulted officers. The lack of adequate USPP staffing reportedly hindered officers' ability to make the necessary arrests to restore order.

The staffing shortfall also poses challenges at other key locations, such as Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York, which is now housing thousands of migrants. With only two USPP officers assigned to the area, crime has risen, affecting both the site and surrounding communities.

The National Police Association applauds Rep. Malliotakis for addressing these critical challenges with her leadership on H.R. 9928. "We are deeply grateful for her commitment to supporting USPP officers, protecting civilians, and preserving the integrity of our national landmarks," Fitzsimmons added.

Given the urgency of the current situation, the NPA calls on other members of Congress to support the U.S. Park Police Modernization Act and ensure the USPP is equipped to meet its mission.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and law. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

