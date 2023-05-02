The National Police Association Calls for Support of the Pretrial Release Reporting Act Which Will Identify the Impact of Bail Reform

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association called today for the passage of the Pretrial Release Reporting Act, introduced by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05). The Act requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue a report to Congress within 180 days providing information on arrestees released on bail and pretrial release from state courts charged with violent felony crimes. This information would inform Congress and the American public on the frequency of violent offenders that are released on bail into their communities committing additional crimes.

Bob Daemmrich / Alamy Stock Photo

With the data made available by the Pretrial Release Reporting Act, every state will know, for example, if releasing more defendants pending trial results in more re-arrests, more felonies, and more victims of violent crime.

Based on anecdotal reports it appears many jurisdictions with the most liberal bail reforms have produced the highest rates of re-arrests and violent crimes. Those jurisdictions, however, have been slow to release data on their own. If in fact, jurisdictions that prioritize minimizing the risk of re-offending have the lowest percentage of re-offenders by detaining more arrestees until trial it is only the collection of data at a national level that will establish the model of success in crime reduction that all state and local governments can learn from.

"We greatly appreciate and support Sen. Ron Johnson's leadership in introducing the Pretrial Release Reporting Act," said Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret.), spokesperson for the National Police Association (NPA).

More information on the Pretrial Release Reporting Act can be found here https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2023/4/sen-johnson-and-rep-fitzgerald-reintroduce-the-pretrial-release-reporting-act

About The National Police Association: The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit Educational/Advocacy organization. For additional information visit www.nationalpolice.org.

Media Contact: Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 302-469-1765

SOURCE National Police Association