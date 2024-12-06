The National Police Association Endorses Kash Patel for FBI Director: A Proven Leader to Restore Integrity, Justice, and Public Trust

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) proudly expresses our full support for Kash Patel's nomination to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash Patel's extensive career in national security, law enforcement, and public service has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, defending justice, and protecting the American people.

Kash Patel

Throughout his distinguished career, Kash Patel has consistently prioritized transparency, accountability, and the safety of our nation. As a federal prosecutor, he worked alongside law enforcement to dismantle international drug trafficking organizations, combat violent crime, and bring dangerous offenders to justice. His tenure as a legal liaison to the Joint Special Operations Command further illustrates his ability to operate effectively in high-stakes environments, forging critical partnerships across federal, state, and local agencies.

In his role as Senior Counsel to the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Patel showcased his dedication to ensuring the integrity of our nation's institutions. By exposing misconduct and advocating for ethical oversight, he earned the trust and respect of countless law enforcement professionals. His experience as Chief of Staff to the Acting Secretary of Defense underscores his readiness to lead with integrity, strategy, and an unyielding focus on national security.

The law enforcement community knows that effective leadership at the FBI is essential for building public trust and enhancing coordination across all levels of policing. Kash Patel's proven record of leadership, expertise in counterterrorism and intelligence, and ability to navigate complex legal and operational challenges make him the ideal candidate to restore faith in the FBI's mission and ensure it remains a steadfast ally to our nation's police forces.

We firmly believe that Kash Patel's appointment as FBI Director will mark a pivotal moment for law enforcement and public safety across the United States. His leadership will bring a renewed focus on collaboration, ethical standards, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

The National Police Association strongly endorses Kash Patel and urges his confirmation as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We are confident that under his stewardship, the FBI will thrive in its vital mission to protect and serve the American people.

