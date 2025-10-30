The National Police Association Endorses Proposed House Resolution Condemning the Rise in Violent Attacks Against ICE Agents

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) work tirelessly to remove those accused of murder, trafficking, and terrorism from our streets. Instead of receiving praise and gratitude, agents are subjected to doxing attempts and distortions. Assaults and threats on ICE officers have surged, and bounties have been placed on their lives.

In response, Reps. Russell Fry (SC-07), August Pfluger (TX-11), Roger Williams (TX-25), and Pete Sessions (TX-17), introduced resolution (H.Res. 767) in the House of Representatives to disavow the growing wave of violent attacks against ICE agents. It is endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA). The text for the resolution is here.

Specifically, this resolution accomplishes the following:

Denounces the rise in violent attacks and threats being made against ICE agents and facilities, and expresses regret for those -including detainees- who have been injured or lost their lives as a result;





Affirms the essential role that ICE agents have in enforcing immigration laws, securing our nation, and keeping our streets safe;





Asks the Department of Homeland Security and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to investigate these attacks, and to create initiatives that protect from harm;

"The harassment, assaults, and meritless hostility being leveled at ICE agents working tirelessly to uphold our nation's immigration laws is shameful and should never be tolerated. The onus is on Congress to firmly reject this reckless behavior," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "This proposed House resolution sends an unequivocal message that assaulting an ICE officer is forbidden, and that incendiary language by elected officials and media outlets is inexcusable," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA extends its gratitude to Reps. Fry, Pfluger, Williams, and Sessions for introducing a House resolution to denounce the rampant violence targeting ICE agents. ICE agents are central to enforcing our nation's immigration laws, and deserve the firm backing of Congress. We encourage all congressional members to support this important resolution.

