The National Police Association Endorses the Answering the Call Act of 2026

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National Police Association

May 19, 2026, 08:35 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health issues are prevalent in the law enforcement community, making it mandatory that officers have immediate access to effective, tailored resources during times of crisis. One potential resource is the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline), a public service run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and a network of crisis centers across the country.

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In its current format, however, the 988 Lifeline doesn't provide services specific to the needs of law enforcement. Additionally, given concerns over privacy and stigma involving mental health, especially in a profession that has traditionally emphasized pushing through pain, officers may be hesitant to use the service.

To help fill these gaps, Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03) has introduced the Answering the Call Act of 2026 (H.R. 8367), a bill that ensures the 988 Lifeline is an effective resource police officers and other first responders can access in their time of need. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), is currently in the House Energy and Commerce Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

The Answering the Call Act of 2026 mandates the Secretary of Health and Human Services to implement targeted outreach efforts and collaborate with organizations that understand the unique needs of first responders. Proposed activities that the program will incorporate privacy safeguards.

"We have a moral obligation to ensure that the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect us from harm are provided with life-saving care when they're experiencing a personal crisis," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Answering the Call Act of 2026 will ensure that the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is better equipped to address the needs of our nation's police officers, while ensuring their privacy and confidentiality," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Rep. Cammack for acknowledging that law enforcement officers deserve a trusted resource when experiencing an immediate mental health crisis. Providing for the wellness needs of our nation's officers will ultimately result in more effective policing and safer communities. We ask Congress to prioritize this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit fighting for law enforcement through education, advocacy, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:
Paula Fitzsimmons
302-469-1765
[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association

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