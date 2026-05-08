The National Police Association Endorses the Local Law Enforcement Support Act of 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State and local law enforcement agencies rely on funding from the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) and Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant programs to carry out their critical work. With the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Act (OBBBA), supplemental funding was infused into both programs.

Police agencies are restricted in how they can use these specific funds; however, this has created challenges.

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The Local Law Enforcement Support Act of 2026 (H.R. 8564) will ensure that OBBBA-derived funds used for JAG and COPS programs are less restrictive. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02) and originally co-sponsored by Rep. John Rutherford (FL-05). It has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. The text for the bill is here.

Under current law, the U.S. Department of Justice can use OBBBA-derived funds for the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes, criminal enforcement programs, and immigration enforcement.

The Local Law Enforcement Support Act of 2026 expands these categories. State and local law enforcement agencies will now be able to direct funds to the following initiatives: officer recruitment, training, and retention; officer protective equipment; digital crime-fighting and cyber investigations; drone and counter-drone technologies; expansion of forensic technologies; and enhanced services for violent crime victims.

"No two law enforcement agencies in the country approach policing in the same way. Each agency has unique challenges and requirements, including those pertaining to staffing needs, budgetary constraints, crime-fighting initiatives, and community partnerships. Providing these agencies with flexibility to invest federal grant money where it's most needed is imperative," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Local Law Enforcement Support Act of 2026 provides police agencies with the versatility to use JAG and COPS grant funds derived via the One Big Beautiful Act. This will aid in agency efficiency and effectiveness, and ultimately result in safer communities," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA extends its gratitude to Reps. Wagner and Rutherford for sponsoring a bill that gives state and local law enforcement agencies the flexibility to use OBBBA-derived federal funds for initiatives that align with their goals. We encourage Congress to prioritize this important bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit fighting for law enforcement through education, advocacy, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

3024691765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association