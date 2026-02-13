The National Police Association Endorses the COPS Anti-Organized Crime and Cartel Enforcement Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) have fueled an opioid epidemic that has devastated countless lives and continues to threaten our nation. These networks also create victims through crimes that include money laundering, human and weapons trafficking, and homicide. Local and state law enforcement agencies, especially those struggling with funding and officer staffing, often don't have the resources required to adequately combat them. The COPS Anti-Organized Crime and Cartel Enforcement Act of 2025 (H.R. 6911) will create a federal grant program to provide police agencies with the funds they need to take action against these illicit organizations. This bill, introduced by Rep. Pat Harrigan (NC-10) and endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), is currently in the House Judiciary Committee for deliberation. The text for the bill is here.

This bill authorizes $200 million dollars in funding over a period of four years, allowing police agencies to create specialized anti-organized crime units. Funding for this program will originate from the Department of Justice's Community Oriented Police Services (COPS) grant program, with unused COVID-era subsidies diverted to it. These grants can be used to hire officers, offer specialized training, and invest in protective gear and tactical equipment. At-risk communities experiencing a high presence of cartel, gang, or TCO activity will be a priority.

"State and local police departments are committed to combating organized criminal networks. They can't accomplish this critical mission, however, without sufficient resources and staffing," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The COPS Anti-Organized Crime and Cartel Enforcement Act will provide police agencies with the personnel, training, and equipment they need to fight cartels and organized crime syndicates. This will translate into safer communities for all Americans," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Rep. Harrigan for introducing this bill that gives state and local police agencies resources to create dedicated anti-organized crime units. Criminal networks have infected our country with narcotics and committed unspeakable crimes. Combating them must be a national priority. We respectfully ask Congress to act on this bill.

