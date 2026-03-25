The National Police Association Endorses the Halting Inappropriate Limits Targeting Officers Now (HILTON) Act

INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports of federal immigration officers being refused service by restaurants, hotels, and gas stations have helped highlight the hostile landscape they must now navigate. Businesses that blatantly discriminate against law enforcement officers who are merely enforcing our nation's laws shouldn't be rewarded with federal contracts. It is why the National Police Association (NPA) is endorsing the Halting Inappropriate Limits Targeting Officers Now (HILTON) Act (H.R. 7551).

ICE Agents, Alamy Stock Image

The HILTON Act is a congressional bill prohibiting federal agencies from contracting with businesses that refuse services to federal law enforcement officers because of their official duties. Introduced by Rep. Cory Mills (FL-07), this bill has been referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform for deliberation. The text for the House bill is here.

Businesses subject to this provision under the HILTON Act include those that provide lodging facilities, food and beverage, healthcare services, property rental, and equipment storage. Brands operating under a parent corporation will be treated as a single entity.

"Law enforcement officers are being denied service simply for wearing a badge and upholding our nation's laws. While these businesses may have a general right to refuse providing their services to officers, they also shouldn't be awarded with federal contracts for demonstrating flagrant discrimination," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The HILTON Act will ensure that our hard-earned tax dollars aren't rewarding entities that wrongfully penalize the men and women of federal law enforcement who are dedicated to keeping our streets safe," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Rep. Mills for introducing the HILTON Act, a bill prohibiting federal agencies from doing business with entities that willfully discriminate against federal law enforcement officers. The bill promotes fairness, while making it clear that law enforcement officers deserve to be treated with respect, not disdain. Passing this bill will meaningfully demonstrate that the nation values our federal officers and stands with them. We ask Congress to pass it.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association