The National Police Association Endorses the ICE Protection Act of 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Per the Department of Homeland Security, anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protestors have been using their vehicles as weapons to ram, drag, and trap officers in alarming numbers. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reports that vehicular assaults on ICE officers have surged by 3,200% over the past year. To address this scourge, a group of Senate side lawmakers have introduced the ICE Protection Act of 2026 (S. 3675). This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn (TX). Original co-sponsors include Sens. Lindsey Graham (SC), Bill Hagerty (TN), James Lankford (OK), Cynthia Lummis (WY), Markwayne Mullin (OK), and Steve Daines (MT). It has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for deliberation. The text for this bill is here.

The ICE Protection Act of 2026 amends current law by doubling the maximum prison term -from 20 years to 40 years- for using a deadly or dangerous weapon to assault, resist, or impede an officer, or for injuring an officer during an assault.

The bill also adds a mandatory minimum sentence -between five years and 10 years- for specifically using a vehicle to harm an officer. The sentence increases based on the severity of the injury that the officer sustains.

"In addition to being shot at, bitten, spit on, kicked, and having projectiles and incendiary devices hurled at them, our courageous ICE officers must now contend with being assaulted or killed by demonstrators using their vehicles as weapons. That vehicular assaults on ICE officers have been allowed to surge to this level is unacceptable," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The ICE Protection Act of 2026 sends a clear message that this atrocious behavior will no longer be tolerated," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Sen. Cornyn and original Senate cosponsors for acknowledging that ICE officers are facing an unprecedented rise in attacks and need every protection provided by law. The ICE Protection Act of 2026 sends a resounding message that the nation will not tolerate assaults on the courageous men and women of ICE. For the welfare of ICE officers and the communities they serve, we ask Congress to pass this important bill.

