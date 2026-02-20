The National Police Association Endorses the Lawless Cities Accountability Act of 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State and local officials who prevent law enforcement from adequately quelling chaos and widespread violence have betrayed and abandoned their constituents. Administrations that act this recklessly and without regard for the law-abiding should not be rewarded with federal tax dollars. The Lawless Cities Accountability Act of 2025 (H.R. 3920), a bill introduced in the House of Representatives, will ensure that American taxpayers aren't funding jurisdictions unwilling to maintain order. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01); original co-sponsors are Brandon Gill (TX-26) and Tony Wied (WI-08). It has been referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the House Judiciary Committee for deliberation. The text for the bill is here.

Alamy Stock Image

The Lawless Cities Accountability Act of 2025 authorizes the U.S. Attorney General to determine if a jurisdiction is "lawless." For purposes of this bill, a lawless jurisdiction is one that orders law enforcement to stand down during periods of unrest, removes officers from strategic areas, defunds or disenfranchises police agencies, or refuses federal assistance to end widespread violence.

Any jurisdiction designated as lawless would cease to receive federal funds -which include salaries and grants- for at least 180 days, or longer if peace hasn't been restored.

"When pandemonium breaks out in a community, state and local officials are obligated to restore law and order. Achieving this state requires fostering positive partnerships with the police, not working to limit or remove their ability to enforce the law. Jurisdictions unwilling to fulfill this basic obligation should not be rewarded with federal funds," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Lawless Cities Accountability Act of 2025 will ensure that administrations failing to uphold the law will not be rewarded with our hard-earned tax dollars," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Reps. Mace, Gill, and Wied for sponsoring legislation that places the rule of law over mob rule. By withholding federal funds from jurisdictions that foster anarchy, Americans can rest assured that their taxes will not be used to reward reckless governance. Accepting anything less is antithetical to our nation's core tenet of liberty.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association