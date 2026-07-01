The National Police Association Endorses the LEASH Act of 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal cruelty is a heinous crime that victimizes defenseless creatures and is linked with violence towards humans. Given these risks, maintaining a standardized national database of offenders is a necessary public safety tool.

Currently, this data is fragmented. Databases are maintained by state and local jurisdictions that vary in their reporting standards. This means an individual convicted of animal cruelty in one jurisdiction who relocates can conceivably go undetected in the new jurisdiction.

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Although the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) tracks crimes against animals, the system is designed to focus on trends and statistics, not individual convictions.

The Law Enforcement Animal Safety and Harm Reporting Act of 2026 (H.R. 9078), a bill endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), establishes a standardized, publicly accessible database of offenders. Commonly referred to as the LEASH Act of 2026, the bill has been introduced by Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17) and is co-sponsored by Reps. Jefferson Van Drew (NJ-02) and Randy Fine (FL-06). It is currently before the House Judiciary Committee for consideration; the bill text is here.

The LEASH Act adds offender identification as an item to Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program applications. Jurisdictions that voluntarily provide offender information receive priority in certain grant processes. This database doesn't replace NIBRS, establish a new federal animal cruelty offense, or change how jurisdictions collect data.

"Given that a national reporting standard currently doesn't exist, it's difficult for rescues and individuals to effectively screen potential adopters and service providers for instances of prior animal abuse. From a law enforcement perspective, officers have limited access to out-of-state animal cruelty convictions, placing them at a disadvantage," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "By establishing a uniform, publicly available national database, the LEASH Act will help prevent animals from being placed in dangerous situations. It will also provide police with a tool to efficiently access a suspect's history," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Rep. Steube and co-sponsors for introducing the LEASH Act of 2026, a bill that protects animals against abusers by closing reporting gaps. In the interest of animal and public safety, we ask Congress to prioritize this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association