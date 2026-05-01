The National Police Association Endorses the Blue Shield Privacy Act of 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology continues to advance, it has become easier for those with nefarious intentions to access a police officer's private information. Publishing this data is a means to intimidate, harass, and silence officers, and it places them and their families at risk of harm. It also creates an added level of stress and uncertainty for officers, who are navigating a landscape in which they're being assaulted in record numbers. The men and women of law enforcement need and deserve more robust legal protections from these threats.

Blue Shield Privacy Act

Thankfully, House lawmakers have introduced the Blue Shield Privacy Act of 2025 (H.R. 4828), which will provide officers and their families with better privacy protection. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by Rep. Roger Williams (TX-25). Original bill co-sponsors are Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13), Mary Miller (IL-15), Barry Moore (AL-01), Julia Letlow (LA-05), and Brian Babin (TX-36). It is currently in the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

Under current federal law, enacted in 2008 to address growing digital threats, information like home addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers are protected. This law, however, hasn't been amended since that time, and hasn't kept pace with current technologies.

The Blue Shield Privacy Act of 2025 expands the definition of "restricted personal information" to include license plate numbers, workplace and school addresses, biometrics, and GPS coordinates.

"In an environment where police officers have increasingly become targets of violence, harassment, and intimidation, the government is obligated to protect them from technologies that are being used to harm them. Though current federal law may have been adequate a couple of decades ago, it doesn't do enough to shield officers in the present," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Blue Shield Privacy Act of 2025 more sufficiently reflects current technologies, which will ultimately better protect law enforcement officers from harm and harassment," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Rep. Williams and his fellow lawmakers for introducing a bill that more comprehensively protects police officers' private lives. This will give law enforcement an added layer of protection from placing their families in danger.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit fighting for law enforcement through education, advocacy, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association