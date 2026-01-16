The National Police Association Endorses the Medal of Sacrifice Act: Paying Tribute to Our Nation's Heroes

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Without hesitation, police officers selflessly and routinely run directly into danger to protect the lives of others. In the process, tens of thousands of these men and women are assaulted or injured. Some tragically lose their lives. To honor these fallen heroes and acknowledge their sacrifice, Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21) has introduced the Medal of Sacrifice Act (H.R. 3497), a bill authorizing the President of the United States to present a customized medal to the families of eligible law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee. The text for the bill is here.

The medal, to be crafted from high-quality sterling silver and vermeil, will feature the Great Seal of the United States, three oak leaves - representing strength and resilience - and the word "SACRIFICE." Distinct from other existing public safety awards, this medal will specifically be used to pay tribute to officers and other first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others. A Commission consisting of 12 law enforcement officers appointed by the President would determine eligibility, promote the medal's existence, and establish award presentation protocol.

"Police officers knowingly place themselves in harm's way to keep us safe and protect our sacred rights. Sadly, when one of these heroes is killed, their sacrifice is quickly forgotten, if even acknowledged," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Medal of Sacrifice Act provides a meaningful way to pay tribute to these heroes as well as to honor their families, who have sacrificed everything and continue to experience unimaginable grief. This medal will also serve as a symbol of the public's profound gratitude for the men and women who stand between us and lawlessness and uphold the U.S. Constitution," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Rep. Mast for introducing the Medal of Sacrifice Act, a bill that commissions the creation of a medal honoring law enforcement officers and other first responders who have lost their lives in service to others. May their sacrifices never be forgotten.

