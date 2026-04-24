The National Police Association Endorses the Secure Commercial Driver Licensing Act of 2025: Making America's Roads Safer for All

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public safety is compromised when commercial vehicle operators are unable to read and understand traffic signage in English. During collisions and traffic stops, law enforcement officers depend on clear and accurate communication to make informed decisions. Language barriers hinder this process, increasing the potential for confusion and error. Moreover, when a driver cannot fully comprehend an officer's questions or instructions, the likelihood of escalation rises, placing officers, drivers, and the public at greater risk.

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A bill called the Secure Commercial Driver Licensing Act of 2025 (S. 3013 / H.R. 5767) will help put a stop to these scenarios by strengthening the requirements for receiving a commercial driver's license.

This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton (AR) and Rep. Andy Barr (KY-06). The text for the Senate bill is here; the text for the House bill is here.

The Secure Commercial Driver Licensing Act of 2025 mandates that all commercial driver's license tests be administered strictly in English, and that an applicant must already possess a standard driver's license for one year before obtaining a commercial license. It also authorizes the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to penalize states for failing to comply with these rules.

"We've seen the tragic fallout stemming from non-compliance with the fundamental requirement that commercial drivers be able to read English sufficiently. Allowing any driver on the road who can't adequately follow traffic signs, let alone one operating a vehicle weighing several tons, is reckless," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Commercial Driver Licensing Act of 2025 requires that commercial driver's license tests only be administered in English and gives the federal government authority to penalize states not in compliance. This will ensure that whoever is driving a truck or other commercial vehicle truly understands the rules of the road. This bill also benefits law enforcement by creating safer, more efficient interactions during traffic stops and collisions," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Sen. Cotton and Rep. Barr for this necessary bill that will result in safer roads and improved law enforcement interactions.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association