The National Police Association Endorses the Stop ANTIFA Act of 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. It confirms that the group uses intimidation and initiates violence -via armed standoffs with law enforcement, assaults on officers, and organized riots to achieve its political goals. The President also rightfully directed federal agencies to investigate, dismantle, and prosecute any illicit activities perpetrated by its members and associates.

A legislative bill called the Stop ANTIFA Act of 2025 (S. 2936), introduced by Sen. Rick Scott (FL), will codify the President's Executive Order into law. This bill is endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA) and is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration. The text for the bill is here.

Specifically, the Stop ANTIFA Act of 2025 directs the National Joint Terrorism Task Force to investigate those who participate in activities that subvert the rule of law and suppress lawful political activity. Investigations would extend to individuals and organizations that fund this lawlessness, including via money laundering schemes.

"Americans should never be held hostage by those who so brazenly use violence, intimidation, and coercion to attain their goals. These extremists subvert our laws, are complicit in destroying our cities, target law enforcement officers, and exhaust police agency resources. They and their financial backers must be held to the full account of the law," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Stop ANTIFA Act of 2025 will establish a comprehensive national strategy to investigate, dismantle, and prosecute these individuals and organizations. Our country will greatly benefit from the bill's passage," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA would like to thank Sen. Scott for introducing the Stop ANTIFA Act of 2025, a legislative bill that will give federal agencies the tools they need to stop domestic terrorism in its tracks. This bill, which codifies President Trump's Executive Order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and works to end its reign, is long overdue. Out of respect for the rule of law, the nation's law-abiding citizenry, and our dedicated law enforcement officers, we ask Congress to support this crucial bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

