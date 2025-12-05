The National Police Association Endorses the Strengthening Resources for Our Schools (SROs) Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- School resource officers (SROs) can be the most effective safeguard against the violence plaguing our nation's schools. They can provide rapid response in active shooter situations, communicate crucial intelligence to other responding officers, and build rapport with their students. Police agencies struggling with staffing may not have the resources necessary to hire SROs; however, this leaves schools with fewer options. Recruiting retired military veterans and police officers is an effective way to fill this void. These professional men and women already possess the necessary skills and temperament, as well as a strong desire to protect and serve. What they need is an incentive to re-enter the workforce. A legislative bill called the Strengthening Resources for Our Schools Act (S. 3189 / H.R. 6120) accomplishes this by granting federal income tax exemptions on retirement pay for retired law enforcement officers and military veterans who return to work as SROs.

The Strengthening Resources for Our Schools Act (SROs), also referred to as the SROs Act, was introduced in the Senate by Sens. Tim Sheehy (MT), Cynthia Lummis (WY), and James Justice (WV); and in the House by Reps. Ryan Zinke (MT-01), Donald Davis (NC-01), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01). This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), has been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee. The text for the Senate bill is here; the text for the House side bill is here.

"Who better to protect our nation's young people than retired police officers and military veterans. These dedicated public servants have the experience, skills, training, and temperament required to do the job, and many of them continue to seek ways to serve their communities, even after retirement," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The SROs Act will provide retired police officers and military veterans with an incentive to continue doing the lifesaving work they're so passionate about, while providing schools with a lasting security measure. It will also benefit police agencies that may not have adequate resources to employ dedicated SROs," Fitzsimmons added.

