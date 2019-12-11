The National Police Association Honors the Work of the Cleveland Police Athletic League with Donation

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association announced today a $500 donation to the Cleveland Police Athletic League to honor and support their mission.

The mission of the Cleveland Police Athletic League is to:

Cleveland PAL

Provide a safe and fun environment for children during recreational and athletic activities.

Foster positive interactions between police officers and youth.

Help keep children out of trouble and focused on becoming good citizens.

Since its inception the Police Athletic League has provided opportunities for children in the community to participate in positive, wholesome sports, recreational, and extracurricular activities - providing thousands of children between the ages of 5 and 21 with an alternative to life on the streets. PAL hopes to divert children from negative influences and enhance a child's individual self-esteem, discipline, and actualization. PAL coach's help provide good role models for the children to interact with as they develop into adulthood. Cleveland PAL, led by Executive Director Robert M. Kumazec, Jr., sponsors many sport activities throughout the year including: football, boxing, baseball, basketball, golf, tennis, and others. The vast majority of PAL kids come from minority and low-income families.

PAL clubs and explorer groups are the preeminent experience programs for young people. They offer young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition, and other activities. Additionally, the programs promote personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness and good citizenship. These programs are based on life skills, citizenship, character education, and leadership experience. The youth benefit from interpersonal growth through self-discipline, teamwork, challenging experiences, and high standards of performance and personal conduct. PAL kids experience character development, improve physical and mental fitness and learn responsibility to self and others through leadership.

The Cleveland Police Athletic League can be contacted at 1300 Ontario St. Cleveland, OH 44113, 216-623-3360 and online at https://www.facebook.com/ClevelandPAL

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

