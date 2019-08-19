The National Police Association Offers Reward Following Shots Fired at NYPD Officers After Battling Cop Hating Mob in Brooklyn

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association announced today that it is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting at NYPD officers in Brooklyn, NY this weekend. According to police and other reports, just before 2 a.m. August 18, 2019 on Bainbridge Street, near Saratoga Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant, as cops were responding to the area for calls of street fights, police came under fire. No officers were struck but police could hear the bullets hit a vehicle. The NYPD Shot Spotter also picked up the sound of the shots.

NYPD

The shooting came after a series of water dousing attacks on NYPD officers throughout New York this summer and cops battling roving, cop-hating mobs that erupted in violence in Brooklyn Saturday overnight into Sunday. Violence that resulted in three officers injured.

Police are searching for the gunman as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call NYPD at (718) 636-6655.

The NPA's reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

Media contact:

Ed Hutchison

220162@email4pr.com

302-469-1765

SOURCE National Police Association