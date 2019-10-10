The National Police Association Offers Reward for Information About the Person Who Shot At New Mexico State Police in NE Albuquerque

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for opening fire on a New Mexico State Police officer who was conducting a traffic stop in Northeast Albuquerque Friday night October 4th, 2019.

According to witness reports gunfire rang out around 9:20 p.m., near Pennsylvania and Chico NE, when someone fired multiple shots toward the officer from a passing vehicle.

New Mexico State Police

Police are searching for the gunman as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the New Mexico State Police 505-827-9066 or Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP.

The NPA's reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/.

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

Media Contact:

Ed Hutchison

226058@email4pr.com

302-469-1765

SOURCE National Police Association

Related Links

http://www.nationalpolice.org/

