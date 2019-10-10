The National Police Association Offers Reward for Information About the Person Who Shot At New Mexico State Police in NE Albuquerque
Oct 10, 2019, 08:36 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for opening fire on a New Mexico State Police officer who was conducting a traffic stop in Northeast Albuquerque Friday night October 4th, 2019.
According to witness reports gunfire rang out around 9:20 p.m., near Pennsylvania and Chico NE, when someone fired multiple shots toward the officer from a passing vehicle.
Police are searching for the gunman as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the New Mexico State Police 505-827-9066 or Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP.
The NPA's reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/.
NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.
