The National Police Association Stands Firm in Support of New York's Peanut's Law: A Call to End State Overreach and Protect Sanctuaries

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association stands resolute in endorsing Peanut's Law: Humane Animal Protection Act, a bill introduced by New York State Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz (15). This legislation aims to reform the reckless manner in which New York authorities seize and euthanize animals under the care of sanctuaries—a disgraceful abuse that threatens not only animal welfare but the fundamental principles of justice and due process.

P'Nut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon

The NY Department of Environmental Conservation and the Health Department took action in this case because of a lack of a wildlife permit. At most, the sanctuary should have been required to appear before a civil court and explain the lack of a permit. However, because there are currently no guardrails, the state went from 0 to 60 in zero seconds, obtained a criminal search warrant, raided the sanctuary, ripped Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon away from their protectors, and killed them.

This bill represents a crucial line in the sand, a refusal to allow government apparatchiks to trample over sanctuaries, due process, and the basic decency we owe to the animals entrusted to our care. The bill can be reviewed here.

Among the key provisions is a mandatory waiting period before New York can carry out their death sentences on sanctuary animals deemed "a public hazard". The waiting period would guarantee sanctuaries the chance to appeal or take the matter to court. This safeguard ensures that due process is not an afterthought but a fundamental right.

"Peanut's Law is a thoughtful bill that can prevent state authorities from seizing or killing sanctuary animals without just cause," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "The bill protects animals while allowing sanctuaries to exercise their right to due process of law," Fitzsimmons added.

The National Police Association extends its profound gratitude to Rep. Blumencranz for introducing this vital legislation. Peanut's Law is a model of balance, addressing animal welfare, the rights of sanctuaries, and public safety with equal vigor. We call upon New York state lawmakers to pass it at once.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization supporting law enforcement and civil rights through advocacy, education, and law. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association