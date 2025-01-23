The National Police Association Supports Legislation Introduced by Sen. Jim Banks and Rep. Virginia Foxx to Protect Officers from Lawfare

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) supports the Qualified Immunity Act of 2025, a crucial piece of legislation that would once and for all codify the vital protections our police officers require to do their jobs without fear of frivolous lawsuits.

Since 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized and upheld the Qualified Immunity Doctrine, providing a legal shield to officers who act within the bounds of the law. Now, Senator Jim Banks (IN) has reintroduced this critical measure in the Senate (S. 122), where it has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Meanwhile, in the House, Representative Virginia Foxx (NC-5) has introduced the companion bill (H.R. 503), which is now in the House Judiciary Committee's hands. Once they're made available, the Senate bill's text will be posted here, and the House bill's text will be posted here.

Qualified immunity protects those who operate lawfully. Any officer who crosses the line into criminality or violates constitutional rights faces accountability under the full force of the law. But that fact has not stopped the radical anti-police crusaders from their relentless push to dismantle these protections.

The dangerous agenda of stripping away these protections has already taken hold in leftist strongholds like Colorado and New Mexico, where short-sighted politicians have chosen ideology over public safety. And the results? An unprecedented crisis in police morale, staffing shortages, and officers second-guessing their every move for fear of personal financial ruin.

"Police officers should not have to fear financial ruin for performing their work lawfully and constitutionally," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "This bill ensures that officers can carry out their duties without the constant threat of politically motivated lawsuits undermining their mission to protect and serve."

By passing this legislation, Congress will send an unmistakable message: America stands with its law enforcement officers. Our leaders must show their commitment to law and order, not bow to the reckless demands of the anti-police mob. We commend Sen. Banks and Rep. Foxx for their steadfast support and call upon every patriotic lawmaker to stand up and pass this bill without delay.

