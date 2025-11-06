The National Police Association Supports the "Larry Henderson Act" in Written Testimony to Ohio House Judiciary Committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) has submitted written testimony to the Ohio House Judiciary Committee in support of the Larry Henderson Act (H.B. 372), a vital measure sponsored by Representatives Cindy Abrams (29) and Phil Plummer (39) that ensures convicted killers of police officers and other first responders face the maximum, unmitigated penalty under Ohio law. The testimony can be read here.

In the testimony presented by NPA Legislative Director Paula Fitzsimmons, the NPA called on lawmakers to end the re-traumatization of families of fallen officers by closing the parole loophole for those convicted of the aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.

"When a police officer is killed in the line of duty, their families, loved ones, and colleagues experience unimaginable grief," Fitzsimmons wrote. "This gaping wound gets ripped open when an offender becomes eligible for parole."

Under current Ohio law, the death penalty or a life sentence may be imposed for the intentional killing of an officer, but parole eligibility can still arise in certain circumstances. The Larry Henderson Act eliminates that possibility, requiring courts to impose either the death penalty or life without parole. It also extends those same protections to prosecutors, first responders, and military personnel targeted because of their service.

This legislation comes amid a surge in violence against police. According to the FBI, 85,730 officers were targeted in the United States last year alone, the highest number in over a decade. The NPA emphasized that this bill represents a moral and legal commitment to the safety of those who protect the public, ensuring that the justice system delivers certainty and closure for their families.

"The Larry Henderson Act ensures that the full force of the law is applied to those who intentionally kill our nation's protectors," said Fitzsimmons. "Justice demands nothing less."

The NPA urges Ohio lawmakers to adopt the Larry Henderson Act as a substantive strengthening of public-safety protections in the State. By doing so, Ohio sends a clear message: attacks on those who protect us will be met with the full force of justice.

