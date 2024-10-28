The National Police Association Supports the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) has announced support for the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act (H.R. 7909), a federal bill that strengthens the terms for deporting, or making inadmissible, illegal aliens who have committed sex and domestic violence offenses. This bill, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01), passed the House in September with 266 votes, and has crossed over to the Senate for consideration. The bill's text can be found here.

The current Immigration and Nationality Act allows for the deportation and inadmissibility of immigrants convicted of sex crimes and domestic violence; however, it contains loopholes. There are no specific rules of inadmissibility for aliens who commit certain offenses, including stalking, child abuse, and violating a protective order.

Per a report provided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to Congress, there are more than 15,000 illegal immigrants at large in our country with sexual assault convictions. Aside from creating more victims, this scenario is a burden to police departments already experiencing record staffing challenges.

"The Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act eliminates any question that illegal immigrants who commit sex or domestic violence offenses should be inadmissible to our country, or deported if already here," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "The bill ultimately translates to safer streets and protects women from being victimized."

The National Police Association is grateful to Rep. Mace for introducing the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, a bill that amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to better define the terms for deporting, and making inadmissible, illegal aliens who harm women. We also thank the House for passing the bill and urge the Senate to consider its positive impact on public safety.

The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit Educational/Advocacy organization. For additional information visit NationalPolice.org.

