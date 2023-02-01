The National Press Club is Now Accepting Entries for the Best in Journalism Awards

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club's annual journalism awards seek to recognize and honor professional journalists who produced outstanding work in 2022. The journalism award categories cover a wide range of topics and writing styles to include politics, breaking news, consumer news, foreign coverage, use of print, online, broadcast news techniques and news photos.

Entries may be submitted by either journalists or their employers. Non-traditional entrants are free to explain in supporting materials how they meet these journalistic criteria and should submit a statement explaining their editorial independence. The deadline to submit entries is May 15, 2023.

The winners will be honored during the 50th Annual National Press Club Journalism Awards Dinner at the National Press Club later this year. Some awards include cash prizes up to $1,000 or one free year of membership with the National Press Club. Review the full contest details at https://www.press.org/national-press-club-journalism-awards.

"Journalism sheds light on what's happening in a community, industry or nation so that their audience can make informed decisions," says Eileen Drage O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club. "The awards recognize the best journalists in different areas, including consumer news, breaking news, politics, and Washington regional reporting. Whether the journalist conveys their story via print, broadcast, digital or photography, the winners are always very inspirational."

This is only the second year of the Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism, named for Club member Nell Minow. The prize recognizes original critiques addressing the state of society or unique commentary on the human experience as related to arts, media, politics, identity, and community.

The full list of awards in the contest:

Angele Gingras Humor Award

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award

Arthur Rowse Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media

Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media Breaking News

Consumer Journalism Award

Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence

Award for Diplomatic Correspondence Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics

Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis

Michael A. Dornheim Award (for coverage of aerospace, defense, or the airline industry)

Award (for coverage of aerospace, defense, or the airline industry) Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

News Photography

Newsletter Journalism Award

Sandy Hume Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Journalism

Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Journalism Washington Regional Reporting Award

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

