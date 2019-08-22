The National Road Safety Foundation And LA Auto Show® Invite California Teens To Help Warn About Dangers Of Drugged Driving

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens throughout California are invited to help spread the word about the dangers of drugged driving by entering the Drive Safe Los Angeles video contest sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation and promoted by the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®). The winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize and the opportunity to work with an Emmy Award-winning TV producer, who will visit the winner's school and work with students to turn the winning idea into a finished TV public service announcement. The runner-up will receive a $1,000 award.

California teens ages 13-19 are invited to enter the contest by sending in a script or treatment for a 30-second television ad that warns their peers and others about drugged driving, which is a major cause of traffic fatalities nat9oonwide. Entries must be received by Oct. 25, 2019. The winner will be announced at the LA Auto Show where his or her video will be shown, before being broadcast on more than 1260 TV stations nationally. All contest entrants will receive a complimentary ticket to attend the Los Angeles Auto Show, courtesy of show management. The teachers or school advisors of the winner and runner-up will each receive a $100 honorarium.

Drugged driving has outpaced drunk driving as a cause of fatal crashes, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). A 2016 study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) showed that 10.7 million Americans drove under the influence of marijuana, including nearly 1 in 10 drivers aged 16 to 20, for all of whom marijuana use is illegal. A 2018 study of young adults aged 18-25 seeking emergency room care reported that nearly one quarter — 24% — drove impaired by drugs in the past year, with 96% reporting driving after marijuana use. Another GHSA 2018 report showed 43.6% of drivers in fatal crashes with known drug test results were drug-positive. Over half were positive for two or more drugs and nearly 41% of drug-positive drivers were also positive for alcohol.

"Driving under the influence of any kind is problematic, not just for the driver, but for the passengers and those sharing the road," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "To try to mitigate this ongoing problem, we encourage teens to develop creative and educational campaigns that communicate the risks of this dangerous behavior."

"Educating people to the dangers of drugged driving cannot be emphasized enough," said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that promotes safe driving. "People need to understand that drugs of all kinds, including legal drugs like painkillers and allergy medicines can cause driver impairment that can lead to tragedy."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 10,497 people died in 2016 in crashes involving a drunk driver, or 28 percent of all traffic fatalities. The estimated economic cost of alcohol-impaired driving crashes is $44 billion, making it not only one of the deadliest traffic issues, but also one of the costliest.

More information about the Drive Safe L.A. contest is at www.nrsf.org/teenlane/content/drivesafela. The site also has the winning PSAs from previous years.

To learn more about the 2019 LA Auto Show and to purchase tickets, visit www.laautoshow.com.

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for more than 55 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF programs deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with key youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org or www.teenlane.org.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Ca Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA™, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. For the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

