National Safety Council, Boeing Announce $2.3M Multi-Year Commitment to Expand Veteran Safety Scholarship

Program to award 75 scholarships annually, up from 50, starting in 2026

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council, in partnership with Boeing, is now accepting applications for the 2026 Advanced Safety Certificate® (ASC) Scholarship for Veterans, increasing the number of annual awards from 50 to 75. The expanded program, funded through 2029, supports U.S. military veterans pursuing careers in environmental, health and safety (EHS) by covering program costs and connecting scholars with safety professionals and career resources.

Applications close May 4, 2026. Apply at nsc.org/usveterans.

"Veterans have dedicated their lives to protecting others — and a commitment to protecting others is exactly what fuels safety profession," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "Thanks to Boeing's continued support, we are proud to open new doors for 75 veterans this year, helping them build careers where they can keep making a difference, from the workplace to anyplace."

"This scholarship reflects our shared belief that the skills veterans develop in service translate directly into safer workplaces and stronger communities," said Amy May, vice president, Boeing Environment, Health and Safety. "We are proud to deepen our partnership with the National Safety Council and invest in veterans as they take the next step in their careers."

The ASC Scholarship for Veterans was created to strengthen and diversify the pipeline of skilled workers entering the EHS profession. Scholarship recipients receive:

Free enrollment in the ASC program, a 12-day training series that builds foundational knowledge of safety best practices and hazard prevention

Registration and travel accommodations for the NSC Congress & Expo in the year they receive the scholarship, to network with safety professionals and attend sessions on emerging EHS topics

Career path support, including professional development opportunities and connections to prospective employers

"The ASC Scholarship for Veterans has been an incredible opportunity, both personally and professionally," said Jesse Williams, ASC Scholarship recipient. "The courses challenged me to think more strategically and strengthened my ability to lead a proactive safety culture within my organization. Perhaps most rewarding, my employer is now supporting additional safety staff to enroll in these same courses – a ripple effect that demonstrates the tangible value NSC and Boeing have helped inspire."

The nationally recognized ASC program gives aspiring safety professionals critical insights into industry best practices and the skills to drive safety improvements within their organizations. For veterans, the program builds on the leadership, discipline and commitment to protecting others they developed in military service.

Veterans and active-duty service members are encouraged to apply before May 4, 2026, at nsc.org/usveterans.

For more information on the ASC program, visit nsc.org/asc. To learn more about NSC scholarships, visit nsc.org/scholarships.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

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©2026 National Safety Council

SOURCE National Safety Council