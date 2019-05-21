The Nation's Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant Captain D's Selects PepsiCo As Exclusive Beverage Provider to Help Usher in a New Era on Its 50th Golden and Crispy Anniversary

"As we celebrate 50 years as a beloved brand, we're thrilled to bring the energy of PepsiCo and its consumer-loved brands to help us fulfill our promise of bringing a high-quality dining experience to all of our guests," said Phil Greifeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of Captain D's. "We're looking forward to tapping PepsiCo's deep experience in marketing at the local and national level, trends and technology to continue driving our valued customer loyalty."

In the spirit of partnership and continued innovation, Captain D's and PepsiCo also will explore opportunities for brand and culinary collaborations to offer new dining experiences that meet evolving consumer needs and expectations.

"We're feeling a tidal wave of excitement about our new partnership with a seafood great like Captain D's, which ranked number eight in Nation's Restaurant News consumer loyalty picks last year," said Hugh Roth, Chief Customer and Business Development Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We can't wait to make a splash with PepsiCo's beverage portfolio as well as help unlock new opportunities for innovation in the fast-casual seafood market."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Captain D's

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D's owns, operates and franchises 532 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's offers its customers great seafood at reasonable prices in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Captain D's restaurants serve a wide variety of fish and seafood, including freshly prepared entrees, and the company's signature hand-battered fish fillets, which are prepared to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality grilled fish, as well as shrimp, chicken, an expanded selection of home-style side dishes, hush puppies, and desserts.

Media Inquiries

Gina Judge

gina.judge1@pepsico.com

+1 (312) 821-2621

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

