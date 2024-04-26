The Natural® by Chem-Dry® announces ECOLOGO® Certification

The leading carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise's powerful non-toxic cleaner is recognized by trusted sustainability standards organization for its reduced environmental impact

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chem-Dry® , the carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader, is proud to announce that the brand's core cleaning solution, The Natural®, has achieved ECOLOGO® certification.

All ECOLOGO® Certified products have met rigorous ECOLOGO® environmental leadership and sustainability standards. ECOLOGO® certification demonstrates the reduced environmental impact of The Natural by Chem-Dry and reflects a commitment to a sustainable future.

"We're proud to have achieved this industry-leading standard for sustainability, which reflects our dedication to a cleaner world," said Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry. "ECOLOGO® offers the most credible third-party certifications for a wide range of products and industries, so customers can trust that The Natural by Chem-Dry is the environmentally friendly choice for innovative, long-lasting carpet cleaning."

The Natural by Chem-Dry is a general cleaner that emulsifies dirt and grime without leaving dirt attracting residues. The Natural, a unique carbonating solution, is specifically formulated for compatibility with all Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction (HCE) platforms. The Natural provides a powerful, yet safe and non-toxic, cleaning chemistry that contains no soaps, detergents, or surfactants.

ECOLOGO® Certification allows companies to demonstrate their commitment through credible, third-party review and verification by one of the most trusted ecolabeling programs in the world. Ecolabels such as an ECOLOGO® Certification can help customers make informed purchasing decisions and select products with the desired environmental and sustainability attributes.

Since its launch in 1977, Chem-Dry has become the recognized market leader by building a robust network of franchises serving over 40,000 homes and businesses a week worldwide.

Chem-Dry creates cleaner, healthier indoor environments with its proprietary equipment and solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops and hard floor surfaces, such as wood, tile and vinyl. Chem-Dry has a national partnership with the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), working to raise awareness and provide education on the importance of indoor air quality in maintaining the health and safety of homes and businesses.

For more information about Chem-Dry, visit www.chemdry.com . If you're an aspiring business owner interested in learning more about this rewarding franchise opportunity, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com .

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 40,000 homes and businesses a week worldwide. Its green-certified core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of 14 residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com , or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 14 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ , HOODZ , JUNKCO+ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , Safer Home Services , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

