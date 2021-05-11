The NAWBO Community Has A New Home

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Cultivate Advisors that will give the NAWBO community a new home online. The digital platform is a way for women business owners to learn, connect, collaborate, ask questions and strengthen relationships—ultimately helping to power the NAWBO mission of propelling them into greater economic, social, and political spheres of power worldwide.



This new home online features closed social communities for NAWBO members, chapter presidents, and down the road even industry groups to connect and build relationships much like they do on public social media platforms. It also houses digital certification opportunities and recordings of NAWBO's virtual programming and other digital resources as well as content from Cultivate Advisors. It's a powerful and streamlined new digital experience that will complement what NAWBO will continue to deliver in-person as well.



"We're so excited to be able to take our Institute programming and opportunities to connect to the next level for the millions of emerging and established women business owners across the United States who need us more than ever right now as they focus on rebuilding and growing to the next level," says Lynda Bishop, VP of National Programs for the NAWBO Institute. "Cultivate Advisors is the perfect partner for this next step in our own growth."

Cultivate Advisors is a leading business advisory firm offering small business owners (40 percent female-owned to date) a custom plan for their businesses, addressing their unique challenges, experiences and goals. In fact, they have already supported many NAWBO members in growing their businesses at exponential rates through their 1:1 advising model.



"At Cultivate, it is our mission to empower entrepreneurs, that's why we're really excited to partner with NAWBO to share resources, create masterclasses and provide 1:1 advising to women who are looking for that support system for their business," says Casey Clark, CEO and co-founder of Cultivate Advisors, about the new partnership. "We're also very excited to learn and grow alongside the NAWBO community."



Click here to visit the Institute. NAWBO members will be asked to log in and then create a profile. Non-members must join or subscribe and then create a profile.



About Cultivate Advisors

Cultivate is a small business advising firm that partners 1:1 with small business owners to help them grow sustainably and rediscover the joy in entrepreneurship. Since 2013, Cultivate has partnered with 1,000+ passionate small business owners all over the world to provide tailored advising solutions focused on the core business areas such as managing the financials, building a marketing engine & sales process, creating a dynamic leadership system, developing a recruitment strategy and implementing operational efficiencies. Today, that one-on-one advising model has grown into a community where clients can look to each other for support while having access to systems and tools to utilize in between advising sessions.

To learn more, please visit www.cultivateadvisors.com .

About the NAWBO Institute

The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational foundation that seeks to provide opportunities for capacity building and organizational development for emerging and established women entrepreneurs. Through the NAWBO Institute, we aim to strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of women business owners and to promote economic development within the entrepreneurial community so that we can build a legacy of success for the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org (see "Institute" under Resource Center).

