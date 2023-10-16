The NCB Co-op 100® Reports Top Producing Cooperatives with Revenues of $319 Billion

News provided by

National Cooperative Bank

16 Oct, 2023, 11:20 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Cooperative Bank, known for providing banking solutions tailored to meet the needs of cooperatives and their members nationwide, released its annual NCB Co-op 100®, listing the nation's top 100 revenue-earning cooperative businesses. In 2022, these businesses posted revenue totaling $319 billion, a 25% increase from 2021. The NCB Co-op 100® remains the only annual report of its kind to track the profits and successes of cooperative businesses in the United States. 

Continue Reading
The NCB Co-op 100
The NCB Co-op 100
The NCB Co-op 100
The NCB Co-op 100

The following are the top revenue producers in 2022 for the NCB Co-op 100's main sectors: 

Agriculture:

  • CHS Inc., based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota reported $47.8 billion in revenue in 2022 and maintained its first-place position on the NCB Co-op 100® list.
  • Dairy Farmers of America, based in Kansas City, Kansas reported $24.5 billion in revenue, earning the number two ranking again this year.

Grocery:

  • Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., based in Kansas City, Kansas reported revenue of $12.3 billion and earned the fifth position on the list.

  • Wakefern Food Corporation/ Shoprite, based in Keasbey, New Jersey reported $12.2 billion in revenue, earning the sixth-ranking this year.

Hardware & Lumber:

  • ACE Hardware Corp., based in Oak Brook, Illinois earned $9.2 billion in revenue and came in at number eight on the list.
  • Do-it-Best Corp., located in Fort Wayne, Indiana earned 13th place on the list, with $5.5 billion reported in revenue.

Finance:

  • Navy Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, earned $9.2 billion in revenue and is number seven on the list.
  • CoBank, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado earned $7.4 billion and came in 10th on the list.

Healthcare:

  • HealthPartners Inc., located in Bloomington, Minnesota earned $8.2 billion in revenue and is ninth on the list.

Energy & Communications:

  • Basin Electric Power Cooperative, located in Bismarck, North Dakota earned the 21st position with a reported $2.8 billion in revenue in 2022.
  • Oglethorpe Power Corporation, located in Tucker, Georgia earned the 28th position with reported revenue of $2.1 billion in 2022.

While the companies and rankings change each year, the cooperative sector continues to advance, playing an increasingly influential role in the national and global economy. Released annually in October during National Co-op Month, the NCB Co-op 100® is just one way the Bank strives to educate and promote the importance of this sector. 

As a long-time advocate for cooperatives, NCB's mission is to provide critical financing to support the growth and expansion of cooperative businesses, while also deploying hundreds of millions of dollars to support underserved communities and cooperative expansion initiatives.

View the entire report:  NCB Co-op 100

Contact:
Mary Alex Blanton – NCB (703) 302-8876

SOURCE National Cooperative Bank

Also from this source

National Cooperative Bank Announces 2023 Board of Directors and Board Leadership

National Cooperative Bank Announces 2023 Board of Directors and Board Leadership

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products and services to cooperatives, their...
National Cooperative Bank Releases 2022 Mission Report Highlighting Initiatives Serving Low-and-Moderate-Income Communities and New Cooperative Development

National Cooperative Bank Releases 2022 Mission Report Highlighting Initiatives Serving Low-and-Moderate-Income Communities and New Cooperative Development

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products to cooperatives and socially...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.