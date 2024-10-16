The NCB Co-op 100® Reports Top Producing Cooperatives with Revenues of $325 Billion

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Cooperative Bank, known for providing banking solutions tailored to meet the needs of cooperatives and their members nationwide, released its annual NCB Co-op 100®, listing the nation's top 100 revenue-earning cooperative businesses. In 2023, these businesses posted revenue totaling $325 billion. The NCB Co-op 100® remains the only annual report of its kind to track the profits and successes of cooperative businesses in the United States.

The following are the top revenue producers in 2023 for the NCB Co-op 100's main sectors:

NCB 2024 Co-op 100

Agriculture:

CHS Inc., based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota reported $45.6 billion in revenue in 2023 and maintained its first-place position on the NCB Co-op 100® list.

Grocery:

Wakefern Food Corporation/ Shoprite, based in Keasbey, New Jersey reported $12.7 billion in revenue, earning the fifth ranking again this year.

Hardware & Lumber:

ACE Hardware Corp., based in Oak Brook, Illinois earned $9.1 billion in revenue and came in at number ten on the list.

Finance:

CoBank, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado earned $12.2 billion in revenue and came in seventh on the list.

Healthcare:

HealthPartners Inc., located in Bloomington, Minnesota earned $8.8 billion in revenue and is eleventh on the list.

Energy & Communications:

Basin Electric Power Cooperative, located in Bismarck, North Dakota earned the 21st position with a reported $2.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

While the companies and rankings change each year, the cooperative sector continues to advance, playing an increasingly influential role in the national and global economy. Released annually in October during National Co-op Month, the NCB Co-op 100® is just one way the Bank strives to educate and promote the importance of this sector.



As a long-time advocate for cooperatives, NCB's mission is to provide critical financing to support the growth and expansion of cooperative businesses, while also deploying hundreds of millions of dollars to support underserved communities and cooperative expansion initiatives.

View the full report: Co-op 100 2024 Report

