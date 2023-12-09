The NDC Partnership Joins the COP28 and CBD COP15 Presidencies and Nearly 30 Countries and Coalitions Advancing Integrated Action for Climate and Nature

NDC Partnership

09 Dec, 2023, 13:04 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NDC Partnership, the United Arab Emirates as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28 Presidency, the People's Republic of China as the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP15 Presidency, and nearly 30 countries and coalitions endorsed the COP28 Joint Statement on Climate, Nature and People to facilitate stronger international, regional and local cooperation to implement integrated climate and nature action.

As the first Global Stocktake makes clear, any path towards achieving the near- and long-term goals of the Paris Agreement or the 2030 goals and the targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework must include a synergetic approach to addressing climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation in an ambitious and coherent manner.

"Today's Joint Statement on Climate, Nature and People reflects our collective commitment to advancing biodiversity and climate priorities and raising our ambition in NDCs. Biodiversity is crucial to securing sustainable livelihoods and to the health and well-being of people that rely on the vitality of our shared ecosystems. The NDC Partnership will support countries to drive an integrated response for climate-nature action, leveraging our network of more than 200 members, together with like-minded coalitions," says NDC Partnership Global Director Pablo Vieira.

To achieve these goals, the Joint Statement affirms the commitment of endorsing countries to strengthen domestic and international collaboration across common objectives, including:

  • Fostering alignment of countries' Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), and National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs);
  • Scaling up finance and investments for climate and nature from all sources;
  • Ensuring the equitable representation and participation of Indigenous Peoples, local communities, women, girls, youth, and other vulnerable communities;
  • Promoting a whole-of-society approach in the planning and implementation of national climate, biodiversity and land restoration plans and strategies; and
  • Encouraging coherence and interoperability for data collection, methods and reporting frameworks across climate and nature.

Following COP28, this group of coalitions will meet regularly to collaborate on joint actions and convene again in 2024 at CBD COP16 and COP29 under future COP Presidencies in the lead up to COP30 in Belém in 2025.

