The Netherlands and Belgium jointly award BAE Systems a contract for 40Mk4 naval gun systems

PARIS, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) has signed a contract with the Dutch Materiel and IT Command (COMMIT) for eight Bofors 40Mk4 naval gun systems for the Royal Netherlands and Belgian Navies.

The contract is part of the anti-submarine warfare frigates program - a joint venture between the Netherlands and Belgian Navies - and provides both countries with two frigates each and two naval gun systems per frigate.

BAE Systems will deliver eight Bofors 40Mk4 naval gun systems to the Royal Netherlands and Belgian Navies. Post this The Bofors 40Mk4 is a compact and lightweight naval gun system designed for anti-aircraft and anti-surface warfare operations.

"This key milestone will ensure the new frigates have the cutting-edge capabilities they require, with the addition of our advanced 3P ammunition," said Stefan Löfström, marketing & sales director at BAE Systems Bofors. "BAE Systems continues to support our NATO allies by delivering enhanced capabilities to help to keep Europe safe,"

The contract includes installation, training, documentation, spares and tools with an option for BAE Systems' 3P programmable ammunition and additional guns for training purposes. The first gun is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The Bofors 40Mk4 is a compact and lightweight naval gun system designed for anti-aircraft and anti-surface warfare operations. It can switch seamlessly among ammunition types, which delivers versatile targeting of air, land and sea-based threats. The programmable 40mm Bofors 3P ammunition provides the naval gun system with the highest possible combat flexibility, as it can be programmed in six different function modes to provide optimized effect. The proven Bofors 40 mm gun, together with the latest in munitions technology, forms a platform ready to meet both the expected – and the unexpected.

