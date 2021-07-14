The New 2022 Jeep® Compass with an Evolved Jeep Design and Advanced Technologies Debuts at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show

The Jeep ® brand took the wraps off its new 2022 Jeep Compass today at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, showcasing an authentic, new premium design and an all-new modern interior with advanced safety and security features, including semi-autonomous driving and a host of next-generation technologies, to make it the most connected, technologically advanced Compass ever.

"The new 2022 Jeep Compass ushers in new levels of comfort and functionality, with premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out. A stunning new interior design and the addition of several standard advanced safety features make it even more desirable in the compact SUV segment," said Jim Morrison Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "Sophisticated and well equipped, the Compass stays true to its benchmark 4x4 capability and on-road dynamics, but with even more refinement and precision. It also boasts a host of new attributes and innovative technologies designed to keep consumers connected and make their lives easier." Available in five different trim configurations: Sport, Latitude, new Latitude LUX, Limited and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk, the 2022 Jeep Compass is scheduled to arrive in Jeep showrooms in North America in the fall of 2021.

Go anywhere Jeep 4x4 capability with premium on-road performance

The new 2022 Jeep Compass delivers incredible performance, whether traversing off-road trails or navigating busy city streets. Legendary off-road capability begins courtesy of two advanced, intelligent 4x4 systems, each of which can send 100% of available torque to any one wheel.

The Compass features a class-exclusive fully disconnecting rear axle and power-transfer unit (PTU) in order to provide 4x4 models with enhanced fuel economy. Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4x4 systems instantly engage when 4x4 traction is needed.

Jeep Active Drive

Enabled by an innovative PTU, Jeep Active Drive is fully automatic and delivers seamless operation in and out of four-wheel drive, at any speed with no driver intervention. Standard on Sport, Latitude and Limited 4x4 models, Jeep Active Drive can provide as much as 100% of the engine's available torque to the rear wheels, enabling optimal grip in low-traction conditions.

Jeep Active Drive Low

Providing the Compass Trailhawk with legendary off-road capability, Jeep Active Drive Low builds on the Jeep Active Drive system and affords a 20:1 crawl ratio and low range for 4x4 Trail Rated capability.

Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4x4 systems include the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, providing up to four modes (Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud modes, plus exclusive Rock mode on the Trailhawk model) for driver controllable, four-wheel-drive performance on- or off-road and in all weather conditions.

For even greater Trail Rated off-road capability, Selec-Terrain includes standard Hill-descent Control on Trailhawk models. Hill-descent Control allows drivers to control vehicle speed down steep, rugged grades without the need for throttle or brake pedals.

The Compass Trailhawk model also includes a 1-inch factory lift to deliver 8.6 inches of ground clearance, water fording up to 19 inches, high-strength steel skid plates, signature red front and rear tow hooks, 17-inch aluminum wheels and rugged, all-season performance tires. Rounding out its go-anywhere capability is uniquely designed front and rear fascias, giving Trailhawk models a 30-degree approach angle, a 24-degree breakover angle and a 34-degree departure angle.

Modern interior with sophisticated craftsmanship

The new 2022 Jeep Compass interior design showcases a modern, technologically advanced cabin that features a new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 center stack display, new available 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor (TFT) digital cluster, ample storage, comfort and attention to craftsmanship. The Compass' interior design team's goal was to ensure that the new compact SUV offers a premium experience while accentuating functionality.

"When designing the 2022 Jeep Compass interior, we aspired to breathe new life into all aspects of the vehicle, including shapes, surfaces and textures, to make it feel spacious and luxurious. The result is a modern, sophisticated environment with signature Jeep design elements, high-quality materials and state-of-the-art technology," said Chris Benjamin, Director of Interior Design, North America. "Our goal was to raise consumer expectations of what a compact SUV interior should look and feel like."

Once inside the cabin, the driver and passengers will immediately notice the spaciousness, harmonized color palettes and attention to detail. The front cockpit has a prominent new design aesthetic that adds dimension and underscores modern materials and technical elements. The clean, horizontal theme visually widens the interior space, while also allowing modularity and organization.

The redesigned instrument panel features a wrapped mid-pad, cradled by a sculpted, painted or chrome-plated accent that runs the entire length of the panel and seamlessly integrates new slim HVAC vents. A contrasting painted or hydrographic applique sitting just below the front panel adds textural richness to the interior experience. The horizontal theme is emphasized by a bold Gloss Black center stack display that positions either an 8.4-inch (largest standard entry-level touchscreen in its class) and a new 10.1-inch high-definition touchscreen. The 10.1-inch touchscreen, standard on Latitude LUX, Trailhawk and Limited, is encapsulated in a bonded glass lens for a seamless, high-tech appearance. All screens prominently display the next-generation Uconnect 5 system and are positioned in the center of the instrument panel to be even more accessible to the driver.

The driver's cockpit is thoughtfully designed and features a new available 10.25-inch frameless full-color TFT digital cluster – one of the largest in the segment. The ultra-high-definition cluster, available on Limited and Trailhawk, blends effortlessly into the mid-panel and displays driver-assist technologies, such as adaptive cruise control and available speed limit traffic signs display.

A new multifunction steering wheel features a compact design and driver airbag module that delivers a more spacious layout and allows effortless access to the Electronic Vehicle Information Center. A smaller driver airbag module allows more space for the functions, so drivers can intuitively control audio, voice and speed functions while keeping their attention focused on the road.

The driver control center has been reconfigured to maximize space and neatly integrates several functional features, including a new streamlined cup holder. A redesigned shifter bezel with an integrated park brake and a dedicated, chrome-textured Selec-Terrain toggle reinforce its authentic Jeep character. The new layout provides greater driver accessibility and allows for a more spacious front bin. The front bin also offers USB Type A and C ports and an available wireless charging pad.

Precision craftsmanship and contemporary decorative finishes are found throughout the cabin of the 2022 Jeep Compass. The driver and front passenger seats have slim headrests and feature available heated and ventilated elements. For the first time, heated seats are available in the Compass' second row. HVAC vents in the second row are repositioned within the center console for increased passenger comfort. For added connectivity, rear passengers have access to an optional 115-volt power outlet and up to two USB ports (second port optional).

A new Black and Steel Grey interior with Sepia-wrapped accents on the mid-panel and doors add distinguishable detail to Limited models. The driver and front passenger door trim panels are soft to the touch and pleasing to the eye with contrast stitching that matches the Steel Grey seats. The remainder of the interior is lightly accented with Burnished Copper stitching. Refined door armrests and mid-panel bolsters complement the sleek, linear theme of the front panel. A redesigned 360-degree door handle, surrounded by Piano Black painted bezels, pulls in signature elements found in the Jeep Wrangler. New Satin Chrome silver painted speaker bezels seamlessly integrate into the door panels.

An all-new Compass Latitude LUX trim debuts to deliver consumers a new level of comfort, luxury and safety, combined with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability. Features include leather, heated front seats, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, eight-way power driver seat with two-way power lumbar adjustment, auto-dim rearview mirror, 7-inch full-color cluster, 10.1-inch digital touchscreen radio, remote start and security alarm.

Other available features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, universal garage door opener, heated and ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.

Advanced, high-tech safety and security features

The new 2022 Jeep Compass offers more than 75 safety and security features, including new applications of innovative technologies that inspire driving confidence, for which the Jeep brand is renowned.

New for the 2022 Jeep Compass is Highway Assist semi-autonomous driving system (late availability). The technology affirms the company's march toward an autonomous future and delivers hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane-centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to control the vehicle on approved highways. Highway Assist will be available on Limited, Trailhawk and High Altitude models.

A new advanced driver-assist feature for Jeep Compass is Traffic Sign Recognition. The feature displays supplemental speed limit sign information to the customer for weather, trailering, school and work zone conditions. In addition to speed limit information, Do Not Pass signs are also displayed to the driver. Available on Limited, Trailhawk and High Altitude models, all information is relayed to the driver in real time.

Now standard across the entire Compass lineup is Pedestrian/Cyclist Automatic Emergency Braking, which leverages Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus to help benefit pedestrian security. To detect and help prevent collisions with pedestrians, a widened range of the feature's radar technology is used to identify potential frontal impacts. If the system detects a pedestrian and determines a collision appears imminent, it will, if the driver does not respond accordingly, activate the vehicle's brakes. In certain conditions, the system is capable of bringing the vehicle to a stop.

An additional safety and security feature on the 2022 Jeep Compass is a Surround View Camera. Available on Latitude models and above, the system offers 360-degree, bird's-eye views of the vehicle and its surroundings, enhanced by dynamic gridlines displayed on the available 10.1-inch digital touchscreen. The system is enhanced by ParkSense front and rear park assist, which helps the driver orient the vehicle.

Equipment levels on Limited, Trailhawk and High Altitude models are elevated even further with available Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, which uses ultrasonic sensors to guide the driver into and out of parking spaces.

Additional standard and available safety features include:

Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking

Advanced Brake Assist



Automatic Emergency Braking



Pedestrian/Cyclist Automatic Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (standard on Trailhawk and Limited; available on Latitude and Latitude LUX)

Active Lane Management

LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

Blind-spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Path detection

ParkView rear back-up camera

ParkSense Front Park Assist sensors (standard on Trailhawk and Limited)

ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist sensors (optional on Latitude, Latitude LUX, Trailhawk and Limited)

Switch-activated electric park brake

Location-specific tire pressure monitoring system

The new Compass also offers the latest and most advanced LED lighting technology. LED headlamps provide exceptional performance with a balanced beam of light that minimizes glare for oncoming traffic, while doubling the light output directly in front of the vehicle for improved illumination of the road ahead. Side lighting improves visibility while cornering and is activated by either steering wheel angle input or turn signal activations when the headlamps are on.

Next-generation technology and connectivity

The most technologically equipped Jeep Compass ever features significant next-generation innovations that are designed to keep passengers well-informed and connected while on the road.

All-new Uconnect 5 system

The new 2022 Jeep Compass features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with a new 10.1-inch infotainment center stack display. The all-new Uconnect 5 delivers an intuitive user experience and operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. By utilizing an Android operating system and over-the-air updates, Uconnect 5 brings flexibility that will allow the system to continuously evolve to offer new content, features and connected services.

The Uconnect 5 system offers more personalization and features with unmatched ease of use. The suite of system highlights includes:

Standard 8.4-inch (largest standard entry-level touchscreen in its class) and 10.1-inch digital touchscreens

Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels

Fully customizable home screen for quick, one-touch access to frequently used features

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones

Standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Alexa "Home to Car" functionality now includes in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural speak voice control and "Car to Home" features

All-new Uconnect mobile app

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak voice control and live traffic updates

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices

The Compass is well-equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with an available wireless charging pad on Latitude models and above, plus standard USB Type A and Type C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. Standard on all price classes is second-row USB Type A, with an optional Type C, port to charge wireless devices.

Also new for the 2022 Jeep Compass is an available full-color 10.25-inch frameless digital TFT gauge cluster with nearly two dozen different menus from which the user can select, including driver-assist technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, available pedestrian/cyclist detection and speed limit traffic signs display. Additional settings include media being played, caller identification, digital speed readout, drive modes or tire pressure. The cluster features five reconfigurable tiles for at-a-glance data or quick and easy access to the most used information. Drivers may choose between analog or digital instrumentation. Sport and Latitude models are equipped with a standard 3.5-inch cluster, while a 7-inch full-color cluster is available on Latitude and comes standard on Latitude LUX, Limited and Trailhawk. The new 10.25-inch cluster is available on Trailhawk and Limited models and comes standard with the High Altitude Package.

Authentic Exterior Jeep Design

The new 2022 Jeep Compass features an enhanced exterior design that combines premium craftsmanship with iconic Jeep styling. The restyling of several signature components provides distinguished new looks that celebrate both on-road sophistication and off-road grit.

"When redesigning the 2022 Jeep Compass, the goal was to create a visual differentiation to express and celebrate the vehicle's unique on-road and off-road personalities," said Tim Anness, Director of Core Design Group. "There's a noticeable transformation when you see the new Compass driving toward you, and it's even more evident when you compare on- and off-road models side-by-side. The new front appearances for both are undeniably Jeep, but now are expressively different to reflect a spirit of individuality."

The front view of Compass on-road models are resculpted to radiate a refined, confident attitude. A more detailed and modern fascia features a new signature seven-slot grille surrounded in High Gloss Black accents that draw focus to new slim, expressive LED headlamps. Textural elements within the grille subtly conceal new advanced safety technology, including an available surround view camera. The middle grille, also surrounded in High Gloss Black, features new fog lamps. The lower grille is proportionally larger to maximize engine cooling, while adding distinct detail to its tailored appearance.

The Trail Rated Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 model also features a new distinct style to reflect its adventurous, uncompromising personality and off-road capability. Immediately noticeable is a new signature red and black anti-glare hood decal. The refreshed upper fascia features a striking matte black grille with new rugged "Jeep Teeth" that create a signature look for Jeep performance models. The middle grille is proportionally larger than its on-road counterpart to maximize airflow. Advanced safety technologies and cameras are positioned higher within it, out of harm's way. Adding to its menacing new look, the middle grille blends seamlessly into the matte black lower fascia that showcases larger integrated fog lamp bezels. A new front skid plate reinforces the Trailhawk's 30-degree approach angle; a competitive off-roading trait for which Jeep vehicles are known.

The latest and most advanced LED lighting technology is prominent and provides improved visibility on the new 2022 Jeep Compass. New front LED reflector headlamps are standard on all models, while LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps and new LED taillamps are available on Latitude LUX, Trailhawk and Limited.

For Limited models, an enhanced Elite Exterior Appearance Package now includes black-painted lower trim, along with projector LED headlamps (late availability), LED fog lamps, LED taillamps and 19-inch wheels.

Sophisticated exterior styling on the Compass is further elevated with the High Altitude Edition, which introduces body-color painted lower trim with Neutral Grey accents, painted side flares, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a full suite of premium LED lighting. The bold look is accentuated with sleek and stylish 19-inch painted Granite Crystal aluminum wheels.

The 2022 Jeep Compass receives an all-new wheel lineup, with distinctive designs up to 19 inches and blacked-out options. The new Latitude LUX trim features an 18-inch painted aluminum wheel. A new hands-free, foot-activated power liftgate is available on Latitude models and above.

Consumers will have a choice of eight exterior colors, including Earl (new), Velvet Red, Laser Blue, Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Sting Grey, Diamond Black and Bright White (new).

World-class architecture delivers superior driving dynamics and performance

The new 2022 Jeep Compass receives a modified steering gear to allow for improved responsiveness and steering efforts for both on-road and parking lot maneuvers.

To deliver superior off-road performance combined with the on-road dynamics and comfort expected in a world-class compact SUV, the 2022 Jeep Compass features a MacPherson front-suspension design with exceptional rigidity for up to 6.6 inches of articulation and increased cornering performance. A front cross member that was specifically designed for the Compass serves two roles by providing rigidity to achieve greater acoustic comfort and to integrate a third-load line to improve energy absorption in the event of a crash. A "split" type shock absorber mounting transmits road vibrations to the body structure through two different routes for improved acoustics and better efficiency of the shock absorber.

Designed to dampen unwanted harshness into the cabin and help handle the driveline's torque, the Compass' architecture features an isolated rear cradle. Additionally, the rear cradle provides the attachment points for the all-new Jeep Compass' lightweight Chapman suspension design's two lateral links and half-shafts. With its high-mounted strut-type shock absorbers and coil springs, this rear suspension design enables the Compass to maximize spring rates, improve its roll-steer for on-road performance and offer up to 8 inches of rear-wheel articulation on Trailhawk models for off-road adventures.

The 2022 Jeep Compass is built on Stellantis' small wide architecture, which delivers better quality and reliability, less development time and improved tooling. All models also receive a fully independent suspension, segment-exclusive frequency damping front-and-rear-strut system and precise electric power steering, which combine to deliver superior on-road driving dynamics.

The Jeep Compass boasts a rigid foundation. The upper body structure and frame are engineered as a single unit for a stiff and more mass-efficient structure, and it is designed and built with an extensive use of high-strength steel and liberal use of structural adhesives. More than 65% high-strength steel is used for maximizing vehicle dynamics and crash performance while optimizing weight efficiency.

With extensive use of advanced steels, composites and advanced computer-impact simulations, the 2022 Jeep Compass architecture delivers exceptional torsional stiffness for optimum control of body geometry.

High-efficient powertrain

The fuel-efficient 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine will power the new 2022 Jeep Compass, delivering up to 31 miles per gallon highway (4x2), a highway driving range of over 400 miles and a maximum towing capacity of up to 2,000 pounds (4x4 models).

Efficiency and refinement are hallmarks of the 16-valve, 2.4-liter Tigershark I-4 engine with the MultiAir2 electro-hydraulic, fully variable valve-actuation system. The advanced technology engine produces 177 horsepower, 172 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to either a nine- or six-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel-saving engine start-stop (ESS) technology is standard on the 2.4-liter engine. The ESS system has been refined for the 2022 Jeep Compass. Refined powertrain controls and new starter technology minimize early engine restarts from minor movements of the driver's foot on the brake pedal. Restart noise, vibration and harshness has been reduced via revised controls.

Nine-speed automatic transmission

The Jeep Compass' nine-speed automatic transmission provides a more responsive driving experience with quicker acceleration and smoother shifting. The nine-speed automatic transmission enables the 2022 Compass to optimize engine output and smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds. Standard on all Jeep Compass 4x4 models, the nine-speed automatic transmission is uniquely suited to the requirements of the Trailhawk model and accommodates a 20:1 crawl ratio setting. The Trail Rated 4x4 rock-crawl ratio is enabled by a 4.71:1 first gear ratio coupled with a 4.334:1 final drive to deliver its 20:1 crawl ratio.

Six-speed automatic transmission

Standard on Jeep Compass Sport and Latitude 4x2 models, the Gen III six-speed automatic transmission features a 6.635 ratio spread and a 3.502 final-drive ratio for a responsive, enjoyable drive.

Jeep Wave® customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims on the new 2022 Jeep Compass. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

Related Links

https://www.jeep.com

