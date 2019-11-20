The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio MY2020: driving experience reaches a new level

technology, self-driving and connectivity, applied to a precious technical heritage and unparalleled excitement behind the wheel. Level 2 ADAS systems make their debut, perfectly balancing driving pleasure with assistance systems; the new user-friendly and intuitive infotainment systems with connected services and the brand new Alfa Connect 8.8'' Multitouch, with optimized widget logic graphics . The man-machine interface has been completely redesigned, while the interiors feature new materials and reorganized spaces for greater on-board comfort thanks to targeted changes to the central console, completely redesigned to include larger and more accessible storage compartments. Among the many new features, one certainty: driving pleasure remains a benchmark thanks to direct steering, perfect weight distribution and exciting vehicle response.

The new Giulia and Stelvio range logic includes models with iconic names - Super, Sprint, Veloce, Ti -, each with their well-differentiated identity and solutions designed for the needs of drivers looking for sportier models and those who prefer comfort through attention to detail: Dark Miron and aluminum on the Sprint, for example; exclusive elegance on the Ti, with wood and fine leather inserts; dedicated sports seats on the Veloce with 19" alloy wheels on the Giulia and 20" ones on the Stelvio. There are also specific versions for Business customers.

Also new is the range of colors, with an exciting approach that groups liveries by class rather than technology alone. There are four categories: Competition, referring to the brand's sporting tradition, and three-layer Trophy White and Competition Red; Metal, emphasizing the dynamic soul of the brand with Visconti Green (new for Giulia), Vesuvius Gray, Stromboli Gray, Silverstone Gray, Vulcan Gray, Misano Blue, Montecarlo Blue and the new Anodized Blue and Lunar White; Solid, with White, Alfa Red and Black (exclusive to the Giulia); Old Timer, a throwback to the Alfa Romeo heritage, with the GT Junior Ochre and 6C Villa d'Este Red available from mid-2020.

There is a full range of engine sizes, both petrol and turbodiesel, with power ratings between 136 and 280 hp, automatic transmission and rear-wheel or four-wheel drive.

