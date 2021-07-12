The New and Improved Social App by Marketing 360® Makes Social Posting a Breeze for Business Owners and Social Media Managers

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing 360® Social app just became more user-friendly and powerful. The new user interface will allow business owners and social media managers to effortlessly schedule social posts while enjoying a more intuitive experience.

The new UI will still allow users to schedule multiple posts for multiple profiles at once, but will now include a real-time preview of each post for each platform to ensure the post looks exactly as it should. Users will also be able to edit individual posts to change out things like hashtags, images, and more to help them drive better engagement on social media.

"Our goal is to continue to make the Social app better and better for our users," said Jerry Kelly, Marketing 360 CMO. "We are consistently making updates to the app to ensure a great UI and ease of use. The Social app was already one of our most powerful tools, and now it's even better."

Another new feature is the ability to edit posts in real-time without having to make them drafts first. This feature is great for users who are sending posts for approval before publishing, and edits can be made right from the app!

In addition to the new improvements, the Marketing 360 Social app still boasts these powerful features:

The ability to schedule posts in advance that will automatically post on the date and time specified. Schedule a week's worth of posts or a year's worth of posts in advance

In-app design tools to help create eye-catching, engaging posts

Tracking and intelligence reports to see what social media channels and what types of content are driving the best results

Assign user roles for post approval

The ability to add on a dedicated Social Media Manager to design and manage posts for you

Integration into other Marketing 360 platform apps

Through many tools and integrated apps, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create their account and use the software, as well as unlock plans and pricing at https://www.marketing360.com/social .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

