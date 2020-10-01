The New BISSELL SpinWave® Robot Allows Busy Households To Live in the Moment, Not in the Mess

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every busy parent and pet parent knows it's better to spend your time running around the house playing rather than seeking all the messes your mess-makers leave behind. Luckily, the new BISSELL SpinWave Robot will go there—vacuuming, sweeping, mopping and cleaning every paw print, crumb and spill. As we enter into a busy holiday season, this household robotic must-have does the dirty work for you—it's a two-in-one machine that uses its powerful, spinning mop pads to wash your floors, with the ability to also dry vacuum.

The BISSELL SpinWave® Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum is now available at select retailers nationwide with an MSRP starting at $399.

"The SpinWave Robot is a nearly effortless way to conveniently mop and vacuum so you can achieve a true wet and dry clean at home," said Nick Ellis, associate director of vacuums and robotic marketing at BISSELL Homecare, Inc. "This new, innovative robot will give families time back, so they can feel confident their home is being thoroughly cleaned while they spend more time together."

In addition to its time-saving solutions, the technology and design elements of the SpinWave Robot are worth celebrating.

Convenient features of the SpinWave Robot include:

2-in-1 wet or dry cleaning to mop or vacuum floors with the convenience of a robotic cleaning.

to mop or vacuum floors with the convenience of a robotic cleaning. Complete wet cleaning system includes gentle and effective rotating mop pads that wash floors while sweeping up dry debris, and a multi-surface BISSELL floor cleaning solution that effectively dissolves dirt and messes.

includes gentle and effective rotating mop pads that wash floors while sweeping up dry debris, and a multi-surface BISSELL floor cleaning solution that effectively dissolves dirt and messes. Complete dry cleaning system with Triple Action performance (rotating brush roll, edge cleaning brushes and powerful suction).

with Triple Action performance (rotating brush roll, edge cleaning brushes and powerful suction). Structured navigation with gyroscope technology so it cleans in a systematic back-and-forth pattern and returns to spots it may have missed, avoids carpets and rugs when in wet cleaning mode with a Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor, and also avoids stairs and other drop-offs.

so it cleans in a systematic back-and-forth pattern and returns to spots it may have missed, avoids carpets and rugs when in wet cleaning mode with a Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor, and also avoids stairs and other drop-offs. Offers connected, convenient cleaning with the BISSELL Connect app, which provides remote controlling and scheduling of your robot, selection of cleaning preferences and cleaning history.

To learn more about the BISSELL SpinWave Robot, please click here. The SpinWave Robot is now available at select retailers nationwide with an MSRP starting at $399.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For 140 years and counting, Michigan-based BISSELL Homecare, Inc. has developed innovative floor care solutions that make cleaning easier. As the top-selling brand in floor care appliances, based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL understands that fuller lives often mean more messes, and that convenient cleaning tools help us embrace life's messier moments. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company supplies households across the globe with vacuums, sweepers, carpet-cleaning machines, hard floor cleaners and cleaning formulas. For more on the BISSELL complete line of floor care products, visit https://www.bissell.com.

