The New Comfort Debuts 500th Hotel With Refreshed Branding

"Choice's multi-year, $2.5 billion investment with its franchisees has resulted in a new-and-improved brand for guests — and we're receiving resounding feedback that Comfort is better than ever," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to all Comfort hotels showcasing the new logo on their exterior signage in the near future — a sign of change on the outside that communicates to guests something's new on the inside."

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains at 905 West Bridge Rd., the four-story, 76-room Comfort Inn & Suites Dalton Georgia is the latest hotel to showcase the brand's new look and feel. Located off Interstate 75 near the Dalton Convention Center, the hotel is surrounded by the local arts-and-culture scene as well as picturesque landscapes.

The Comfort Inn & Suites Dalton Georgia is designed to meet the needs of business and leisure guests with amenities that include:

Modern guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding and bath features.

Business center, meeting space, and open lobby with room to work and socialize, including free Wi-Fi.

Indoor heated pool and 24-hour fitness center.

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast, featuring the brand's signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and fresh coffees and teas.

100% smoke-free facilities.

"Franchisees love the new Comfort brand as much as guests. In fact, the brand's renovation program is creating so much demand in the development community that franchise agreements increased by nearly 50% in the first half of 2019 compared to last year," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels.

The Comfort brand has more than 300 properties in its pipeline, 80 percent of which are new construction. Comfort is also on pace to open more than one hotel per week in 2019, with locations in major cities, like Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; and San Diego.

The Comfort Inn and Suites Dalton Georgia is the first Choice-branded hotel owned by Yogesh Patel.

For more information on Comfort Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

