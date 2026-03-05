YSL BEAUTY UNVEILS NEW CAST OF US LOCAL AMBASSADORS: LILA MOSS, AMELIA GRAY, AND LAURA HARRIER

Captured By Director Renell Medrano, YSL Beauty's Newest Campaign Captures Each Woman In Her

Stride, Exploring The Different Dimensions of Femininity, Identity and Self Expression

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YSL Beauty names a new cast of local US ambassadors who make up their own rules: Lila Moss. Amelia Gray. Laura Harrier. Real beauties in real life. In a moment when it's easier to blend in, each one shows up boldly as themselves. A new campaign captures each woman in her stride, exploring the different dimensions of femininity, identity and self expression. The city is their runway, each look capturing a different facet of who they are, with makeup a catalyst for identity. Shot by renowned New York City-based photographer and director Renell Medrano, this dynamic campaign celebrates those who ignore the noise and move to their own rhythm.

Lila Moss, Amelia Gray, Laura Harrier

ALL EYES ON YSL BEAUTY

WHEN THE WORLD IS WATCHING, GIVE THEM SOMETHING TO LOOK AT.

Three makeup looks take the spotlight, delivering supernatural skin, flushed cheeks, daring lashes and glossy lips. New makeup icons including Lash Latex mascara, YSL Nude Hours Couture Eye Clutch, Make Me Blush Powder shades in Fuchsia Fizz (Shade 66), Honey Moon (Shade 12) and Stardust Love (Shade 10), and the new YSL Lovenude Lip Liner make their debut, alongside makeup icons like Candy Glaze, Lash Clash mascara, All Hours Bronzer & Touche Éclat Awakening Concealer Click Pen.

Here, concrete becomes the runway. Their pace. Their power. Their world.

All eyes on YSL Beauty and the women who dare to live freely.

ABOUT THE LOCAL AMBASSADORS

Lila Moss: Stepping into her own light, Lila Moss returns for her third YSL Beauty campaign. Effortlessly cool. Poised under the flashing lights. Quiet because she doesn't need to fill silence. Lila's calm and steady presence reflects the confidence she has earned. Yes, she's giving main character. The ultimate. And that's just the beginning. "There's something really empowering about growing with a brand like YSL Beauty. It feels personal to me. Makeup has always been less about transformation and more about intention – how you want to show up in the world that day. For me, it's about subtle strength, individuality, and owning your space without having to be loud. The most beautiful thing you can be is completely yourself." – Lila Moss

Stepping into her own light, Lila Moss returns for her third YSL Beauty campaign. Effortlessly cool. Poised under the flashing lights. Quiet because she doesn't need to fill silence. Lila's calm and steady presence reflects the confidence she has earned. Yes, she's giving main character. The ultimate. And that's just the beginning. Amelia Gray: A masterclass in transformation. Amelia Gray is a chameleon. Fearless in her aesthetic and unapologetic under society's gaze. As a model and actress, she does not merely inhabit a look, she commands it. The local ambassador ignites her first YSL Beauty campaign with authenticity and magnetism. Amelia goes all in. And we cannot look away. "I love the way YSL makeup can amplify the way you feel and present yourself to the world. I'm someone who is comfortable with change and seeks to create it, so even when I'm working and creating a character, I always want to bring a sense of strength and self to the moment." – Amelia Gray

A masterclass in transformation. Amelia Gray is a chameleon. Fearless in her aesthetic and unapologetic under society's gaze. As a model and actress, she does not merely inhabit a look, she commands it. The local ambassador ignites her first YSL Beauty campaign with authenticity and magnetism. Amelia goes all in. And we cannot look away. Laura Harrier: A seamless choreography of talent, attitude and beauty. A couture inspiration. Laura Harrier brings effortless edge from runway to everyday as a new local ambassador. Be it acting in Academy Award-nominated films or fronting campaigns, Laura does not merely play a role, she elevates every frame. With each gaze, step, and movement, we are captivated. Laura redefines the standard of attention. "When I do my own makeup, I love looking glowy and alive and highlighted—I never want to look like I'm wearing a lot. I've always loved YSL for the way it makes my skin look and the neutral colors that emphasize my facial structure." – Laura Harrier

A seamless choreography of talent, attitude and beauty. A couture inspiration. Laura Harrier brings effortless edge from runway to everyday as a new local ambassador. Be it acting in Academy Award-nominated films or fronting campaigns, Laura does not merely play a role, she elevates every frame. With each gaze, step, and movement, we are captivated. Laura redefines the standard of attention.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Icon status stretches behind the camera, with Renell Medrano capturing the three local ambassadors in rare light.

Renell Medrano is a Dominican-American photographer and director from The Bronx, New York, whose work focuses on finding vulnerability in her subjects, drawing inspiration from New York City and her motherland of the Dominican Republic. She graduated from Parsons School of Design | The New School with a degree in Photography. In 2015, she was awarded "New York Times Lens Blog Award" for her photography series 'Untitled Youth', which explored 4 teenage girls living in the Bronx going through adolescence. Her commercial fashion photography has been published in dozens of publications such as Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, GQ, CR Men, and W. She has shot campaigns for various luxury brands as well as photographing the cover image of Kendrick Lamar's album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and most recently album artwork for Justin Bieber's 'SWAG'.

Her directorial work has caught the eye of many with Medrano directing Bad Bunny's music video 'Nuevayol' and Lorde's 'Hammer'.

Medrano has had three solo photography exhibitions. Peluca at MILK studios, New York, 2019, Pampara at Gallery Rosenfeld in London in 2020 and Lambon at WSA, New York in 2024. Group shows include 20TK's "The Next Generation of Bronx Photographers," Just Pictures and Aperture Foundation's ground-breaking traveling exhibition, the New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion. Awards given to Medrano include Fashion Photographer of the Year 2025 at the Latin American Fashion Awards and the 2024 Infinity Award for Commercial and Editorial Photography by the International Center of Photography.

INSIDE THE NEW CAMPAIGN

YSL Beauty lives in the tension between timeless legacy and modern audacity. This duality is on full display in this new campaign. Inspired by the voyeuristic lens that surrounds the lives of our three YSL Beauty local ambassadors, this campaign showcases YSL Beauty unfiltered, unscripted.

Each woman is captured in the street, moving through her day. There is a glow that feels lived-in, not manufactured. Their authentic presence can be felt no matter how close the lens. The defiance of the norm is loud but welcomed. The raw, urban environment is their runway. Close framing and subtle gestures make every frame feel fresh, showing off the skin, the flush of color, the length of a lash. The setting is urban, the light is natural, and the beauty is all YSL.

Authenticity, the foundation driving the brand to create iconic makeup is born from the heritage of M. Saint Laurent who shaped the cultural zeitgeist for generations.

"For this campaign, I wanted to show the YSL Beauty local ambassadors in a real, instinctive & effortlessly elegant way. A blend of documentary sensitivity and couture precision, where luxury lives in the details. The streets, the city, they become the backdrop of their daily lives, revealing who they truly are. light, reflections, and movement give shape to their presence. It's about capturing truth at its most elevated." – Renell Medrano

LOVESTORE

SUGAR, SHINE & CITY LIGHTS

For the girl who has everything, the city is her playground: every craving, every calling, just one block or one call away. Fresh, vibrant, and free, she moves through her world with a sweetness that feels impulsive and entirely her own.

This season, beauty gets a sugar rush. Lips and cheeks collide in a candy-coated flash of color and shine as the YSL Beauty Loveshine universe meets the Make Me Blush collection. Inside the YSL Beauty LOVESTORE – an irresistible playground of silver-lit shelves and high/low storefront energy – beauty becomes indulgent, addictive, and unapologetically sweet.

Seven new shades across three icons – Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss, Loveshine Lip Oil Stick, and Make Me Blush transform into sugar-glazed essentials, wrapped in light, ready to be unboxed on a whim. It's a rush of gloss, a blur of blush, a glow that feels as spontaneous as the city itself.

Pro tip: Keep the skin breathable and luminous, then dial up the sweetness. Blur the blush high on the cheekbones, layer gloss generously, and let the glow catch the city lights. In LOVESTORE, beauty isn't planned – it's impulsive, playful, and entirely your own.

ABOUT YSL BEAUTY

In the tension between timeless legacy and modern audacity, YSL Beauty creates daring beauty that dresses change. Boldness and singularity. Manifested through clashes of color, light, style, the liberation from convention. The defiance of the norm. Authenticity, the foundation driving the brand to create icons in makeup, fragrance and skincare, born from the heritage of M. Saint Laurent who shaped the cultural zeitgeist for generations. YSL Beauty creates unapologetic beauty that frees and moves the lines, in the here and now. Young, edgy, luxury.

SOURCE YSL Beauty