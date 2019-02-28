"The New Consumer-Centric Approach to Insights" SXSW 2019 Panel to Feature Insights Thought Leaders from Zappi, PepsiCo and Mars Wrigley Confectionary

BOSTON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought leaders in the insights and market research industry are joining to present "The New Consumer-Centric Approach to Insights," a panel session at South By Southwest (SXSW) 2019 in Austin, Texas. During this session, panelists will reimagine the future role of insights and discuss new ways of navigating an often traditionally-driven industry through new technologies and approaches to ultimately bring a new wave of disruption to the insights industry.

What: Through the voice of the consumer, marketers and insights professionals can revolutionize brand campaigns and make better decisions. Insights leaders from Zappi, a global automated consumer insights platform, PepsiCo and Mars Wrigley Confectionary are reimagining and examining the future relationship of marketing and insights. This session will discuss putting the consumer at the forefront of the insights process to redefine the role of insights, maximize spend and bridge the chasm between the analysis and utilization of insights.

When: Saturday, March 9, 2019 9:30 – 10:30 AM Central Time

Where: Register to attend this event, which takes place at the Fairmont Hotel, 101 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701

Who: Panel participants include:

Ryan Barry , Chief Revenue Officer at Zappi, the leading provider of automated market research and customer insights to global enterprises

To follow the conversation on social media, please use the hashtag #ZappiToBeHere and follow Zappi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ZAPPI:

Zappi is the world's most powerful automated consumer insights platform. Zappi helps global brands make better decisions to drive business growth, shape product development, and enhance their advertising and branding efforts. Zappi puts the consumers at the heart of all your business decisions and eliminates risk. For more information, visit www.zappistore.com .

ABOUT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST:

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2019 will take place March 8-17, 2019. SXSW 2019 is sponsored by Bud Light, Mercedes Benz, Capital One, Uber Eats, and The Austin Chronicle.

SOURCE Zappi

