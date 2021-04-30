The New Flat Rate adds chimney services to world-class pricing system

"One of our goals is to increase the scope of the services we offer to help a wider range of service providers find success," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "Adding chimney services to the menu opens up brand new avenues for the company while also giving chimney repair contractors a system to help increase their average tickets."

The new chimney module will include menu pricing for a variety of home owner needs including heat shield application, relining, masonry, leak repairs and much more.

"We want to make life easier for all service providers by removing the pressure of upselling," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "By removing the sales pressure, contractors can focus on what they do best. We've proven, when given choices, customers buy more. The Chimney service providers will now be able to enjoy the benefits of having a 'done for you' pricing system that also increases their profits."

The New Flat Rate has consistently looked for new ways to help their current and future clients over the years. An industry leader in training and coaching, the company released Section Selection earlier this year and is currently in the process of rolling out a new indoor air quality pricing system.

The New Flat Rate has plans for more additions to the menu pricing system later this year.

For more information about The New Flat Rate, visit https://www.thenewflatrate.com.

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

