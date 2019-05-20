The New Flat Rate Announces On-Par Pricing for Canadian Customers

Since Canadian and U.S. currencies have a discrepancy in exchange rate, Canadian customers tend to have to pay more when purchasing products or services priced in U.S. dollars. This can end up causing Canadian prices to be up to 30% higher. By offering on-par pricing, The New Flat Rate customers in Canada are able to purchase the software for the same amount of dollars as their U.S. counterparts.

"We know that everyone is going to see their average ticket value, customer satisfaction and employee retention go up when they use The New Flat Rate, and we want to make sure this is a system everyone has access to," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "We want to show home service companies in Canada that they, too, can incorporate menu pricing without having to pay a premium just because they're in Canada."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit www.thenewflatrate.com.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

