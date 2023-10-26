The New Flat Rate celebrates a successful 5th annual Business Uncensored

Award-winning price generating software company partnered with Service World Expo for 2023 event

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, provided contractors with high level business training and strategies for a strong launching pad into 2024 during their annual Business Uncensored event.

Different from the norm, Business Uncensored partnered with Service World Expo to provide a joint event for contractors pursuing excellence in their local markets.

"This year, we had a fantastic opportunity to partner with Service World Expo to shake things up and make both events bigger and better," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "With their busy schedules, contractors do not have the time to attend multiple events throughout the year. With that said, attending events is key to helping contractors develop those positive habits that create results. Having these two major events together made it easier for them to attend both and get the education they needed without sacrificing additional travel hours and time out of the office."

"Synergistic partnerships provide pathways for growth that propel everyone further faster. Together, we were able to provide more content, a more robust schedule and a new stage with a fresh voice to the existing Service World Expo universe."

One key benefit for Business Uncensored attendees was the Service World Expo Hall, which provided a plethora of vendors and visibility into the latest technologies.

"One of the major positives of this year's event was growth for Business Uncensored," Putnam said. "We were able to provide incredible value to the Business Uncensored world by giving past attendees a new expo hall with access to more of the vendors they need to best serve their business. There were multiple members who told us they had the opportunity to speak with vendors and learn about things they didn't know were available for the service they were paying for."

Those who attended the event were treated to discussions from a full roster of speakers that included Putnam; Matt Koop, Vice President of The New Flat Rate; Rodney Koop, Founder of The New Flat Rate; Tersh Blissett and Joshua Crouch of Service Business Mastery Podcast; Tom Peregrino, President of Service Nation; Steve Moon, President of Moon Services Inc.; Ben Middleton, National Sales Training Manager at Daikin Comfort Technologies; and Crystal Williams, Founder and Creative Strategist at Lemon Seed Marketing. In addition, Matthew Bratsis, VP of OPTIMUS Financing, led a panel of contractors which included: Jonathan Perez, Rodney Dunlap and Suzanne Wedeven.

Discussion topics covered a wide range of areas that included:

The Disruption of AI in the Trades: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The Service Call Lifecycle

From Chaos to Clarity: Unleashing the Secrets to Business Success

The CEO's Targets to Success: Achieving More in Less Time

Oh No! To Pro: How to Train Your Tech to Become Master Craftsmen

And much more.

"While we hosted the event with Service World Expo, it was also important to our members to maintain that non-competitive environment that encourages collaboration," said Putnam. "So, we were able to host a full-day process development workshop the day before Service World Expo opened to provide a space for contractors who wanted to go a step further and devote more time to their business."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

