The New Flat Rate enters virtual reality with innovative training experience

The No. 1 price generating software company featured in Daikin Comfort Technologies training portal

DALTON, Ga., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, is diving into the realm of VR by being one of a limited number of vendors to have a booth inside the new Daikin Comfort Technologies virtual training portal.

As part of the experience, contractors will be able to enter the booth with a virtual reality headset or a connected device such as a laptop or desktop and discover tools that can help them grow and thrive within the HVAC industry.

"The HVAC industry is changing every day, as are the demands of our members," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "Advanced technology and connectivity are the way of the future, and the Daikin Comfort Technologies virtual training portal is an innovative tool to help us take the next step - this virtual platform allows the contractor to remotely experience The New Flat Rate, it's a great asset. Daikin has truly led the way, and we expect virtual reality platforms to become more common in the industry. This opportunity positions us ahead of the curve."

With the Daikin Comfort Technologies portal, which takes the contractor inside a virtual HVAC unit, The New Flat Rate explains how menu pricing has increased the average ticket of HVAC service and equipment sales across North America. Contractors can experience the power of menu pricing at their own pace.

"Every day, contractors are leaving money on the table when trying to sell HVAC services," Putnam said. "Our pricing software provides a variety of menus that instantly give prices for repairs and equipment replacement while giving the customer multiple options to choose from. This not only decreases stress for the technician by removing the sales pressure, but it also helps increase customer satisfaction and adds profit for the contractor. The Daikin Comfort Technologies virtual portal gives us an additional platform to educate contractors on our pricing software."

To learn more about the Daikin HVAC Learning Campus, please visit https://www.hvaclearningcampus.com/

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

