The New Flat Rate expands leadership team with new hires

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, announced three key new hires to their expanding leadership team. The additions add valuable skills, expertise and capacity to maintain The New Flat Rate's dedication to supporting home service business owners around the country.

Erika Mosteller, Cynthia Wilson and Madeline Hughes join The New Flat Rate's leadership team in various roles, thus positioning the company for continued success.

"At The New Flat Rate, we remain committed to providing our members with innovative pricing solutions to ensure they are prepared when they are out in the field," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "To ensure we are positioned to meet increasing demands, one of our top priorities is investing in the right team to meet the everchanging standards of the home service industry.

"Adding Erika, Cynthia and Madeline to the team not only guarantees exceptional leadership, but it also increases our ability to bolster our relationships with current and future members while continuing to build and increase brand awareness for The New Flat Rate."

Mosteller joins The New Flat Rate as the director of partnerships and events. Earning a bachelor's degree from Furman University and a master's from The University of Georgia, she will be directing tradeshows and events while overseeing vendor partnership strategy for the company.

Specializing in fundraising, membership development and project management, Wilson was announced as the new director of operations for The New Flat Rate. She holds a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership and a master's in public administration, both from Valdosta State University. She has prior experience working with membership-based nonprofits in addition to social services.

Hughes joins The New Flat Rate team as the sales manager, where she will be leading the sales department in providing face-to-face meetings with potential new members. In her position, she will be providing resources to potential members to help them develop a strategy for success, as well as answering any questions they may have about The New Flat Rate's menu pricing system and training. She has a bachelor's in business administration from Georgia College & State University.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

