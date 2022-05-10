The New Flat Rate integrates with ServiceTitan to help technicians close tickets, boost sales

"Manually entering data is a waste of valuable time for service providers who would rather be focused on helping their customers," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "The integration with ServiceTitan streamlines processes for the entire lifecycle of the service call. At The New Flat Rate, we want to make the lives of contractors less complicated and more profitable. This integration is a direct reflection of our mission."

The New Flat Rate's software provides field technicians with a variety of menus that instantly give prices for repairs and supplies the customer with multiple options to choose from. When given choices, customers buy more and the result is an increase in the average service ticket and customer satisfaction.

ServiceTitan is an all-in-one business solution that helps home service professionals streamline their operations, scale their businesses, and better serve their customers. With feature-rich tools for scheduling, dispatching, payments, and more, ServiceTitan helps industry professionals save time and cut the stress of paperwork.

"Partnering with ServiceTitan creates a positive impact for both companies and our mutual members," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "With this new integration, contractors that use ServiceTitan and The New Flat Rate will be able to focus on providing premium services without the stress of negotiating prices. With The New Flat Rates robust menu options, contractors will get to enjoy a more streamlined process when closing sales."

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan® is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting, payments and financing integrations. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Growth.

