The New Flat Rate introduces HVAC Lite price book

The New Flat Rate

29 Nov, 2023

Award-winning price generating software company develops new menu to help increase service ticket prices and technician confidence

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, has announced the launch of HVAC Lite, their new pricing menus designed for easy readability, which helps technicians confidently present options to customers alleviating any potential nervousness.

Different from the fully-featured version of The New Flat Rate's pricing menus, HVAC Lite removes the verbal packaging component and replaces it with tasks that are written in everyday language.

"The New Flat Rate was designed to do the selling for the technician, and it works. But, in some instances, we have seen situations where technicians are nervous to present the pricing options if they are not used to the language in the verbal packaging," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "HVAC Lite simplifies that language and allows technicians to be more confident when selling services to customers. After running beta tests, contractors reported increased service sales and limited technician resistance when using HVAC Lite. They also reported no customer resistance."

When using HVAC Lite, contractors saw an average HVAC service ticket price of $741, well above the national average service ticket of $258 when using traditional flat rate pricing. The average HVAC service ticket when using the full version of The New Flat Rate is $843.

HVAC Lite received positive feedback from contractors with one stating it was "basic, but not complicated." Another contractor stated that HVAC Lite was easier to use because the words sound more conversational.

"The vast majority of contractors still prefer the full version of The New Flat Rate because of its ability to double or even triple service sales, but HVAC Lite still provides an impressive increase in service revenue over traditional flat rate pricing," Putnam said. "Overall, our goal is to provide an option for every contractor and technician, and HVAC Lite is just our latest offering as we continue to grow and evolve."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate
The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

