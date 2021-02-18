The New Flat Rate introduces Section Selection

"Section Selection builds onto our already impressive pricing system by allowing customers to determine what sections of our menu-pricing guide will best serve their business without purchasing the pricing system of an entire trade," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "For example, many HVAC companies are not licensed to do Plumbing work but they are able to do Water Heater installations. With Section Selection, these HVAC contractors can add Water Heaters to their service offerings and have the power of The New Flat Rate menu to price these new services in the field."

The New Flat Rate's original menu pricing system is market-specific and provides thousands of service, repair and equipment replacement menus. By giving the customer the various level of repairs available, contractors increase the average price of their service ticket while also removing the selling pressure from the technician.

"Section Selection is a great addition to our portfolio of products," Koop said. "The ability for home service business owners to choose pieces of new Trades will help introduce our product to a wider range of contractors. Now, potential customers can try The New Flat Rate without having to commit to the entire menu pricing system."

Interested contractors can purchase a section for only $595 or up to three sections for $995. There is an ongoing fee of $75 a month per user which also includes price updates and changes anytime, 24/7 tech support and the license to use the menu pricing system app – which automatically does the selling in the field for each technician.

The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

