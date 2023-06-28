The New Flat Rate names John Ellis as Business Development Manager

News provided by

The New Flat Rate

28 Jun, 2023, 07:03 ET

Industry veteran aims to showcase revolutionary 'done for you pricing' solution to growing list of partners

DALTON, Ga., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, has officially announced the hiring of industry veteran John Ellis as the company's new business development manager.

Formerly a consultant for The New Flat Rate, Ellis will now be focusing on building new partnerships for the company that will help provide members with an increasingly diverse and powerful set of tools to grow their business.

Continue Reading
The New Flat Rate has officially announced the hiring of industry veteran John Ellis, pictured, as the company’s new business development manager.
The New Flat Rate has officially announced the hiring of industry veteran John Ellis, pictured, as the company’s new business development manager.

"John has always been a promoter of The New Flat Rate, so we are excited to have him join our team full-time," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "John has always understood how important our software and training programs are for contractors. Now, he is helping us continue to evolve by building partnerships that create win-win scenarios for our members.

"Our ultimate goal has always been to help contractors grow their businesses while making their lives easier, and adding John's wealth of experience to our team will help us continue to achieve that goal."

Ellis has over 40 years in the HVAC industry including time spent in several industry unions. He has also served as a project manager on large projects at hotels, prisons, water treatment plants, and hospitals.

During his career, Ellis has held numerous certifications including building science, Indoor Air Quality, EPA Renovator, Residential & Commercial Air Balance, Commercial System Performance, Economizer Specialists, Level 1 Thermographer, and Quality Insulation Installation. Ellis has also been active in trade organizations such as the National Comfort Institute (NCI), the Institute of Heating & Air Conditioning Industries (IHACI) and the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA).

"The New Flat Rate and I have always had a great working relationship," said Ellis. "For many years, I served as a consultant and service trainer because I believe in their solutions. As a contractor, I understand how difficult it can be to price services. The New Flat Rate solves that problem, and I am happy to be joining the team full-time to help them continue to grow and reach more contractors through new partnerships."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate
The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE The New Flat Rate

Also from this source

The New Flat Rate empowers contractors with business growth tools during Freedom Builders Mastermind

The New Flat Rate announces official launch of new chimney sweep module

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.