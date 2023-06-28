The New Flat Rate names John Ellis as Business Development Manager

Industry veteran aims to showcase revolutionary 'done for you pricing' solution to growing list of partners

DALTON, Ga., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, has officially announced the hiring of industry veteran John Ellis as the company's new business development manager.

Formerly a consultant for The New Flat Rate, Ellis will now be focusing on building new partnerships for the company that will help provide members with an increasingly diverse and powerful set of tools to grow their business.

The New Flat Rate has officially announced the hiring of industry veteran John Ellis, pictured, as the company’s new business development manager.

"John has always been a promoter of The New Flat Rate, so we are excited to have him join our team full-time," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "John has always understood how important our software and training programs are for contractors. Now, he is helping us continue to evolve by building partnerships that create win-win scenarios for our members.

"Our ultimate goal has always been to help contractors grow their businesses while making their lives easier, and adding John's wealth of experience to our team will help us continue to achieve that goal."

Ellis has over 40 years in the HVAC industry including time spent in several industry unions. He has also served as a project manager on large projects at hotels, prisons, water treatment plants, and hospitals.

During his career, Ellis has held numerous certifications including building science, Indoor Air Quality, EPA Renovator, Residential & Commercial Air Balance, Commercial System Performance, Economizer Specialists, Level 1 Thermographer, and Quality Insulation Installation. Ellis has also been active in trade organizations such as the National Comfort Institute (NCI), the Institute of Heating & Air Conditioning Industries (IHACI) and the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA).

"The New Flat Rate and I have always had a great working relationship," said Ellis. "For many years, I served as a consultant and service trainer because I believe in their solutions. As a contractor, I understand how difficult it can be to price services. The New Flat Rate solves that problem, and I am happy to be joining the team full-time to help them continue to grow and reach more contractors through new partnerships."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE The New Flat Rate